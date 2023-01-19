Southaven is looking at implementing some new guidelines to evaluate the need for new hotels in an effort to avoid over saturating the market.
Planning Director Whitney Choat-Cook presented the Board of Aldermen with a proposed zoning ordinance amendment to consider that would require prospective hotel projects to obtain a conditional use permit, have a Smith Travel Research rating that identifies the brand, and submit a market study report specific to the Southaven market stating that it meets a demand.
“As part of my job, I look at trends that I see with different uses in different areas that seem to be a concern for development,” Choat-Cook said. “You’ve seen me come up here concerning gas stations, retail strips, car washes. We try to limit it and look at it on a case-by-case basis to see if there is a need for it in the area it wants to go and just permit things by right.”
Chiat-Cook said currently, hotels are allowed if they meet the city’s standards of having three amenities, are three stories tall, and have all internal access to rooms. The city has no further controls in place after that.
The discussion to put the brakes on new hotel construction came up last month when the city required a developer to obtain a conditional use permit and to provide a market report identifying the brand of a proposed hotel to be built in Snowden Grove. The developer sought a permit to build a 120 room Compass Hotel along with a free-standing restaurant on 3.17 acres in Snowden Grove.
But due to the fact that the lot is on a high profile site, city officials felt uncomfortable allowing an unfamiliar brand to build there without a market report backing the financial sustainability and quality of the hotel chain.
Choat-Cook pointed out that the city currently has 20 hotels in use, six in the pipeline or under construction, two proposed, and six sites being proposed to be rezoned for hotel sites.
She said the city just needs some additional controls in place to make sure any future hotel is actually needed.
“As you can see, there are over 30 now just waiting to come,” Choat-Cook said. “It’s a great problem have, but at the same time what you don’t want is to oversaturate a market and you don’t want to create blight in some areas because they are migrating to others.”
Choat-Cook said the city will also require approved hotel projects to get underway within two years or else have to go through the conditional use permitting process again.
“What we have found is that many of the hoteliers around here are getting locations and then sitting on them for an excessive amount of time,” Choat-Cook said. “So if we see no movement on the ground, you will be required to come back to this board and re-submit as a new project.”
Alderman William Jerome asked whether prospective hotels will have to achieve a certain SRT rating in order to be considered. An SRT report is a benchmarking tool that rates a hotel’s performance compared to other brands.
“I doesn’t matter if it is 1 through 5?” Jerome asked.
Choat-Cook said the city isn’t going to mandate a specific rating, but each project will have to justify a need in the market.
“If they come in with an economy hotel then they’re going to have to defend the need for it in front of this board for a decision,” Choat-Cook said.
Jerome also asked about how the city will enforce the two year time limit, pointing to a stalled hotel project along I-55 that is mid-construction.
“I know we have that one still beside Baptist DeSoto (hospital),” Jerome said.
Choat-Cook said that particular project has been delayed by a contractor issue, but is exactly why the city needs more controls in place.
“What we don’t want to see is going down the interstate in one of our most visible areas to have a half built hotel sitting there rotting away,” Choat-Cook said.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he is favor of slowing hotel construction down. While Southaven is blessed to have a strong economy and is a desirable market, they don’t want to overbuild.
“We are in a situation where we need to slow it down a little because we can get overdone in the area and then it takes decades to correct,” Musselwhite said. “It is definitely something we need to be proactive about right now before we are overbuilt and oversaturated. I love the idea of having a conditional use. That way this board gets to make the decision.”
Alderman Raymond Flores agreed.
“I think it is a great idea,” Flores said.
Choat-Cook said she believes the proposed regulations will accomplish the city’s objectives.
“This allows us to look at it and say one, is this the quality of hotel necessary and needed here, if this is one we are missing. It also says that we have 32 on the ground, do we need 33? Prove it to us that we need number 33,” Choat-Cook said.
“I think you hit it,” Musselwhite added. “The controls touches the main challenges.”
