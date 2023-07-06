“Meet me at the tree” might not mean anything to teens today or to newer residents of Southaven. But back in the 1960s and 1970s when teens were out cruising along Stateline Road in what was then downtown Southaven, the “tree” was a local landmark where people met up at to go to football games, proms, carpooling, and other events in the city.
The large oak tree, which is located in the parking lot in front of Big Lots, will soon have a historical marker explaining its significance to the city’s past.
“The young people in our city may say, well, what’s the tree? Why is that a landmark?” said Mayor Darren Musselwhite. “ When somebody said meet me at the tree Saturday night, you did’t ask what tree. It’s a special place for a lot of people. It brings back a lot of pleasant memories for a lot of our citizens.”
Musselwhite brought the idea to the Board of Aldermen last year about erecting several markers at historic sites around the city as a way to preserve and celebrate the city’s history. Although Southaven has only been a city for just 43 years, Musselwhite said it is important to acknowledge the city’s history.
“Southaven is still a very young city,” Musselwhite said. “But we are getting to the age now where we should start celebrating our history.”
The oak tree can be seen in old photos when Interstate 55 was being built. Before the retail buildings were built, the tree was near youth football, baseball, and cheerleading practice fields, and was a well known local landmark.
“A lot of citizens will tell you there was a time when the tree was not something you wanted to hear about,” Musselwhite said. “When a coach tells you to go around the tree, he used that as a good disciplinary measure to help you learn. So the tree goes back to those days.”
The marker will be installed this week and will placed on the public right of way next to the Big Lots parking lot where the tree is located. Musselwhite said the sign will have a black background with bronze writing and the city seal, similar to the street signs in the area.
“It looks really nice,” Musselwhite said. “We did want to put the sign at the tree location. The (real estate company that owns the building) was not overly excited about that. That’s why we are putting it adjacent to that.”
Musselwhite said the city plans to erect more signs highlighting other significant historical sites with special memories for long-time residents and will bring the board a list in the coming weeks.
Other site under consideration include the Donnie Woods Field which is located behind Southaven Elementary School and was where the very first Little League baseball games and church league softball games were played; “The Hole” at Caprock Cove Park; the Jago Community; Cherry Valley Park; and the Chickasaw Indian Trail.
“We have some others that are on order,” Musselwhite said. “The next one will be the Jaycee Poll. There are a lot of stories about the Jaycee Pool. Then we have a list of several others to start marking some of our most historic spots.”
