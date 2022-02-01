Southaven is encouraging residents to call, email, or use a phone app to report street light outages directly to Energy for quicker service in getting them turned back on.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite told the Board of Alderman in his Mayor’s report that the city has met with Energy about improving the turnover time that it takes to fix street light outages. Although the utility is doing a much term job, Musselwhite said citizens can also report outages to Energy which are entered into their system faster than if they call City Hall.
“Energy has been extremely responsive,” Musselwhite said. “They have done a tremendously better job of making changes. It’s not that we don’t want to help too. If our public works is contacted to somebody contacts me, it’s going to get on the list. There is nothing wrong with citizens contacting Energy directly. A lot of times that makes it quicker.”
Musselwhite said the street lights and poles are actually owned by Energy. not the city.
“One of the most common things we hear about from citizens is our street lights,” Musselwhite said. “We have a lot of street lights in Southaven. Those are owned and serviced by Energy. It’s not that way in every city, but that’s the way it is here.”
Musselwhite said city personnel do perform sweeps where they look for street light outages, however, the city can’t possibly see every light that is out.
While the city does have a citizens request tracker on the city website for residents to alert them about any street light outages, Musselwhite said the street lights get fixed a lot quicker if residents report them directly to Entergy.
Residents can report outages by emailing lighting@entergy.com, visiting Entergy’s website www.entergy-mississippi.com, calling 1-800-ENTERGY, or using the phone app My Entery.
“When we get calls from citizens, we turn around and report that to Energy and they get the lights back on in a hurry,” Musselwhite said. “But I want to encourage citizens to use technology, to use their website, to email. There is now a phone app called My Energy that you can do that as well. If you see a light out in your neighborhood, the quicker they know the address of that light, the quicker it gets in their system and the quicker the light gets turned on. I hope everyone will take advantage of that.”
Musselwhite said it is very important for public safety to ensure that all of the city’s street lights are on and that outages are turned back on in a timely manner.
“It’s just a statistical fact that when you have better lighting it’s going to be a safer area,” Musselwhite said.
Alderman At-Large George Payne said the phone app makes it easy to report outages because residents don’t even have to know the exact address of the light pole.
“The app is amazing,” Payne said. “It has a map of Southaven with all of the street lights in Southaven. You can actually see that on the map and click it and submit that it’s out. It’s very useful.”
