Southaven Elementary School is one of 11 schools in the country to be recognized by Nationwide Children's Hospital’s “On Our Sleeves” campaign as part of the “One Million Classrooms” project to help start conversations about children's mental health.
The school was chosen because the Southaven Big Lots store about a mile away has been one of the biggest supporters of “On Our Sleeves.” The store ran a number of donation campaigns and the strong support from the Southaven community was enough to put them in the top tier of fundraisers.
In addition to resources provided by “On Our Sleeves,” Southaven Elementary School also received a $1,000 donation and classroom supplies from the local Big Lots.
“It has been more difficult since the pandemic,” said Principal Shameka Bradley. “A lot of students now are experiencing things far more extreme than we did growing up.”
“On Our Sleeves” is a campaign for children’s mental health that started in 2018. It addresses the uptick in mental health issues seen in children according to John Hykes, assistant director of foundation relations at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
The campaign reported that one in five children live with a significant mental illness and that half of all mental health issues start by the time a person is 14-years-old. It’s goal is to break stigmas surrounding mental health and to provide communities with free materials to help educate families.
The “One Million Classrooms” project was created to get free and evidence-based mental health resources into at least a million classrooms by October 10, 2021, on World Mental Health Day. Behavioral health experts from the project are providing teachers, counselors and entire school districts with tools to boost student’s mental wellness.
“We wanted to come up with a way to not only address it in a clinical setting, but also the classroom, the family setting and any place we can reach kids to teach them that it is okay to share their true feelings and that adults are there to help them,” Hykes said.
“On Our Sleeves” developed several curricula in partnership with the Harlem Globetrotters and others that are free for teachers to download and use in a classroom setting. They focus on real-world examples and also open-ended questions that can help encourage students to talk about their feelings.
Also at Friday’s celebration was 11-year Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin. He offered advice to students on how to keep a positive mindset before performing basketball tricks for them.
“One way I was able to keep a good mentality growing up was playing basketball,” McClurkin said. “I knew that if I went and played basketball and had a good time with my friends, I could leave all my troubles and worries behind me. Everybody needs to have that one thing.”
One or more teachers from Southaven Elementary School will have their photo featured on a billboard in Times Square in New York City during the first week of October as part of spreading awareness for children’s mental health, Hykes said.
“Maybe it’s a little bit uncomfortable to talk about something, but it’s okay to,” Hykes said. “You can be a big tall guy and you can be a Harlem Globetrotter, and it’s okay to talk about what’s going on.”
