Southaven Police Department joins Hernando and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department as the latest law enforcement department in the county to earn accreditation from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
The department has been working on earning the accreditation for the past two years.
MSLEAC accreditation demonstrates that Southaven Police Department is a professional organization which has formalized management procedures in place, greater accountability standards, demonstrates solid inter-agency cooperation and coordination, and that the department has the confidence of the public.
Mayor Darren Musselwhte shared the good news with the Board of Aldermen and said the accreditation is a testament to the department’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in law enforcement.
“It’s a big deal for us to receive that,” Musselwhite said.
MSLEAC was established in 2004 and is modeled on similar accrediting programs in Georgia, Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and New Jersey. Hernando Police Department.
The next step will be to earn an advanced national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Hernando Police Department has been MSLEAC and CALEA accredited since 2020. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has been MSLEAC since 2020. Olive Branch Police Department is also CALEA accredited.
“They all use similar standards,” Musselwhite said. “Southaven now has statewide accreditation which will allow us to move forward and advance that to a national accreditation.”
Musselwhite said the accreditation helps Southaven Police Department become a more efficient operation, reduces liability, strengthens its defense against lawsuits and frivolous complaints, helps them better engage with the public, and improves the overall integrity of the department.
He commended Chief Macon Moore and the men and women of the department for a job well done in meeting the challenging qualifications of the accreditation process.
“They have been working on that for a long time,” Musselwhite said. “A lot of work has gone into that for many of our police teams.”
