Property owners who don’t keep their home and yards well maintained will face stiffer financial penalties in Southaven.
The Board of Aldermen put some more teeth into the city’s property maintenance code this week, voting 6-1 to double fines for code violations from $500 to $1,000 after 90 days.
“The goal of this is not to fine anyone,” said Mayor Darren Musselwhite. “The goal is to get the property improved, to get it into compliance where it protects our neighborhoods and protects the curb appeal of homes and property values in the city.”
Property owners will be assessed the fine, plus court costs, once they are found guilty by a judge and can be fined an additional $1,000 per day if the violation isn’t corrected.
“Once they’ve gotten to this point we’ve gone through multiple steps to get the owner to fix whatever issue,” Alderman-at-Large George Payne said.
Musselwhite said nothing is changing in the code except the fine amount. Homeowners will still receive a warning and have 90 days to correct the violation. If the violation is not corrected in that time, the property owner will find themselves before a judge.
“It’s basically in those instances where they don’t do anything,” said City Attorney Nick Manley.
Violations must be visible from the street and can range from having an inoperable motor vehicle parked in the yard, chipping paint, or missing roofing shingles.
“All that is changing is what happens in the courtroom,” Musselwhite said. “Nothing is changing about what our team does before they ever get to court.
Musselwhite said the property maintenance ordinance, which was passed in 2015, has been extremely effective in keeping the city’s appearance up.
“I know in past situations our prosecutors and our judge has done a really good job of working with people to find a solution,” Musselwhite said. “We’re not trying to fine someone.”
Ward 1 Alderman Kristian Kelly cast the lone “no” vote.
In other business, Musselwhite in his mayor’s report announced that the city was able to renew the city’s health care policy with UnitedHealthcare and that premiums will stay the same this year.
“The premium is staying exactly flat,” Musselwhite said. “There are no increases.”
Musselwhite said the city’s insurance broker shopped for rate quotes from Cigna, Humana, and Blue Cross but that UnitedHealthcare still had the lowest rates.
The city has had challenges in the past with high loss ratios which limit the city’s ability to change carriers and look for cheaper rates on the open market, but came in with a 74.91 percent ratio last year. The break-even point for most insurance carriers is around the 80 to 85 percent range. Southaven’s loss ratio at one point was 177.08 in 2019.
“So that’s good for us,” Musselwhite said. “That keeps our rates competitive and makes us attractive in the marketplace.”
Musselwhite said they were also able to negotiate a drop in the employee co-pay for primary doctor’s visits from $40 to $25 and that employees will have better options for dental care.
“So, it’s the same price and a little added benefit,” Musselwhite said. “And from a convenience standpoint, it’s nice for our employees to not have to switch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.