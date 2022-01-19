Southaven discusses garbage contract renewal

Southaven officials discussed the renewal of its garbage contract with Waste Connections and while most agree that the service is the best the city has had in nearly ten years, the city may ask the company to do a better job picking up add on items like yard waste and rubbish.
Ward 3 Alderman William Jerome said he would like to see the city put the garbage collection contract up for bid again rather than renew it with Waste Connections.
Jerome said Waste Connections was good in the past about picking up rubbish, but he’s noticed they are picking up things like yard waste less frequently.
“In years past, they would pick it all up,” Jerome said. “But I’ve noticed here in the last six months they would only pick up so much.”
Jerome said he was told by residents that the drivers have been instructed to only pick up so many scoops of roadside rubbish per house.
“I don’t agree with that,” Jerome said. “Granted, each size lot is going to produce different amounts of rubbish. But to sit there and watch over the course of a month, there were about 120 bags of leaves to be picked up. That kinds of grates on your nerves. If they are getting paid to pick it up, pick it up.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said while he agrees that the rubbish should be picked up if they miss their scheduled pick-up time, Waste Connections is not contractually obligated to pick up commercial debris left on the side of the road, excessive amounts of yard waste, or washers and dryers.
“It’s not possible for them to say ‘if you put it out there, we are going to get it,’” Musselwhite said. “We have some people who will put large amounts. That’s actually not in the contract. The contract is not to do haul offs for big jobs. And occasionally we have people that do massive tree projects.”
Musselwhite said Waste Connections bases their staffing on how many trucks they will need to run a route on a given household trash collection day. He added that if they picked up every bit of rubbish left out on the curb, it would cause other citizens to suffer because they wouldn’t be able to finish their routes.
“There is no doubt that there are some unacceptable service at times,” Musselwhite said. “But per our contact, it is not their role to pick up an unlimited amount of haul off. So they do have specifications on how much they can pick up.”
Musselwhite said Waste Connections has done the best job of any other waste company they have contracted with in the last ten years.
“I will say this for Waste Connections, they have been very responsive,” Musselwhite said. “If you point it out to them, they do go back and pick it up. I’ve got to be fair.”
Ward 2 Alderman Charlie Hoots said he agrees Waste Connections does a good job picking up the city’s garbage. It’s the rubbish removal that is the problem.
“I agree with Alderman Jerome that we need to do something about that because there are a lot of times over the last year or two where they aren’t going down each street trying to pick it up,” Hoots said. “Then our city truck has to go out and pick it up because it’s been siting there for a month and residents are upset. I think we do need to have a discussion with them.”
City Attorney Nick Manley told the board that the 4-year contract expires on April 30 and that they city has two one-year renewal options they can exercise.
“If the board doesn’t want to renew, we can go for one more year,” Manley said.
Manley said the contract with Waste Connections is a standard industry contact that limits what they are required to pick up. He said while the city can make amendments to the contact in terms of items they are required to haul off, it will likely increase the cost.
“People are asking ‘why don’t they pick this up?’” Manley said. “Well, under that contract, they don’t have to. And also with white goods like a refrigerator and dryer, they don’t do that as well.”
Jerome said he would possibly like to see Waste Connections have a phone number where residents can call to let them know they have a large amount of rubbish to haul off.
“From personal experience, I have seven full grown oak trees that I’ve personally trimmed, and three or four years ago they cleaned all of it,” Jerome said. “Now it is a matter of they can only pick up so much, which is fine. Maybe in the next contract they can spend a little more time there. It’s just something to think about.”
Musselwhite said he will check in to it and put the contract renewal on a future agenda for the board to consider.
“I will do however the board directs me,” Musselwhite said. “If y’all want me to look at the contract and revise it, I don’t know how we will do it. But we will get to work and find a solution.”
