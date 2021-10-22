Southaven won their home game against the Lewisburg Patriots 47-7, Thursday night to improve to 4-1 in district play and 6-3 overall.
The Chargers were firing on all cylinders right from the start, scoring 27 points to Lewisburg’s 0 in the first quarter.
“We’ve been really fortunate and blessed with these guys on how hard they’ve been getting after it,” Chargers’ Head Coach Eddie Stevenson said. “They embrace what would be a challenge as an opportunity to go out and showcase and propel our program forward.”
Senior quarterback Ja Kylan Robinzine fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Johnson to put Southaven on the scoreboard first. Robinzine hit his target again with a pass to John Slaughter for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
On Lewisburg’s next possession, they fumbled the ball and Southaven’s Dewayne Graham Jr. was there to pick it up and take it 24 yards for another touchdown, moving the score to 14-0 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
“[Dewayne Graham] had a pick-six earlier in the year against Lafayette and now he just had the scoop-and-score tonight so he’s getting as well-rounded as he can get,” Stevenson said.
Lewisburg went three and out on their next drive after the Chargers’ defense stopped them with back-to-back sacks. Southaven returned the punt to the Patriots’ 46-yard line.
The Chargers made quick work of the drive. A couple of passes and a touchdown carry by Calvin Williams Jr. pushed the score up to 20-0 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Nearing the end of the first quarter, Lewisburg quarterback Gunner Gilmore threw an interception and the Chargers were back on offense starting at their own 31-yard line. A 35-yard run by Williams moved Southaven back onto the Patriots’ side of the field and the Chargers started inching forward from there.
With 45 seconds left in the first quarter, Dontavious Brevard punched through Lewisburg’s defense to score a touchdown on the 10-yard carry. The quarter timed out with Southaven leading 27-0.
The Patriots started the second quarter with a punt after the Chargers’ defense held them in place. Southaven’s offense took the field at their own 34-yard line, and in six plays, were back in the endzone with a touchdown reception by Lester Gibson to change the score to 34-0.
Lewisburg was able to stretch out their next drive with a 20-yard scramble by Gilmore but fumbled the ball after the first down. Southaven’s Aaron Bryant recovered the ball but for the first time during the game, the Chargers had an unproductive drive. A big stop from the Patriot defense forced the Chargers to punt.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, Southaven quickly regained possession with a pick by Jamari Davis at the 31-yard line with 1:30 left in the half. The Chargers moved the ball up to the 5-yard line and with the clock ticking down, called a time out to get one last play. At 0:06, Robinzine hit Brevard with the 5-yard pass for the quarterback’s third touchdown of the night and Brevard’s second. Southaven lead 41-0 at halftime.
“The O-line was just removing people,” Stevenson said. “They went out with the purpose to remove guys and they did what they were supposed to do. I’m proud of them.”
The Chargers took first possession of the second half, starting from the 49-yard line. They had made it back into Lewisburg’s red zone just two plays later. Jaylen Mays scored the touchdown on the drive with an 8-yard carry. The PAT attempt was blocked, and the score moved to 47-0.
Lewisburg punts away their next possession and the Chargers get it back at their own 7-yard line. Britton Stovall moved it out and picked up the first down with a 41-yard run on the first play of the drive, but the Chargers couldn’t break through for another touchdown and the third quarter ended.
The final quarter was uneventful until the last two minutes when a 10-yard carry by Myles Smith stopped the shutout and put Lewisburg on the board with the last points of the game to make it 47-7.
Lewisburg’s record is 1-7 overall and 0-4 in district after the loss against Southaven. Lewisburg will return home to play Olive Branch Friday, Oct. 29. Southaven travels to DeSoto Central the same night for their next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.