The Southaven Chargers defeated crosstown rival DeSoto Central 41-7 to win the Odis McCord Classic, but also won the battle that assured the winner of a second place playoff spot in the 6A division.
The Chargers (7-3, 5-1 6A) and The Jaguars both came in with identical 4-1 records in the 6A division in a key matchup Friday at DeSoto Central.
The Jaguars got off to a fast 7-0 lead in the first on an 11-yard touchdown run by Marquis Fields with 9:16 to play, but it was all Chargers after that as Southaven took a 26-7 lead at halftime.
Coach John Stevenson said the team was geared up coming in to the matchup and was solid on both offense and defense the whole night.
“This is always an old school rivalry from the original four schools,” Stevenson said. “This was a battle for second place. Period. We were both 4-1 and then you have the crosstown rivalry. I am very proud of the way our guys came out intense and fired up.”
After falling behind 7-0, quarterback JaKylan Robinzine got the Chargers on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass to John Slaughter with 3:49 left to play in the first. Robinzine was stopped short of the end zone on the 2-point conversion attempt to make it 7-6.
Southaven took advantage of a Jaguars turnover to make it 12-7 after Marjaiven Thomas picked off Andrew Moore’s pass at the DeSoto Central 34 yard-line. Robinzine found the end zone again connecting on a 24-yard pass to Lester Gibson with 11:49 to play in the second.
Robinson followed that with his third touchdown pass on the night, a 25-yard pass to Marcus Howard with 5:37 to play to put Southaven up 26-7 with 2:25 left to play in the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Slaughter caught his second touchdown pass on the night on a 20-yard pass from Robinzine to make it 32-7 with 9:21 to play in the fourth. Slaughter caught the 2-point conversion to put the Chargers up 34-7.
Southaven would crack the end zone one more time scoring on an 11-yard run by senior Jalen Mays with 0:52 seconds left to play in the game to make it 41-7 after the PAT.
Stevenson accepted the Odis McCord Classic trophy on the field where he praised the legacy of Coach McCord, a longtime coach and legend at Southaven High School.
“I know most of you don’t know Coach McCord, but he was a legend and it’s just a blessing to get this to take back to him,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson he was proud of the way his team came back and made adjustments after DeSoto Central got the quick touchdown against them and shut them down the rest of the way.
“We gave up a huge blown assignment early on that opening run,” Stevenson said. “After that, we limited them to next to nothing. This group can handle adversity and turn it into opportunity at every corner just that fast because these guys don’t hang their heads. They fix what needs to be fixed. When the opportunity came to turn the tide, we did and we were just able to push the gas on and go.”
Stevenson singled out the performances of Robinzine, who had four touchdown passes on the night, and wide receiver David Rowsey, who has several key blocks for special recognition.
“JaKylan Robinzine managed the game so well for us,” Stevenson said. “And Rowsey missed a couple of opportunities with the ball, but had a couple of key blocks of him being unselfish.”
Southaven will end the season at home against Horn Lake (5-4, 4-2 6A) in another key matchup for the Chargers. Horn Lake handed South Panola its first loss in 6A district play with a 14-7 win in overtime.
“Every game here on out is big,” Stevenson said. “Their quarterback (Trinton Conder) can spin the crap out of the ball. And number seven (Jarnorris Hopson) is one of their best players in the area and in Mississippi.”
Stevenson said he was proud of the win tonight, especially since Southaven has the smallest player roster in DeSoto County.
“We’re tough on them. We coach them hard,” Stevenson said. “But we love on them hard. And this group loves each other.”
