When the development at Silo Square was first announced and began to take off around 2018-2019, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite knew the city was going to need to add a traffic signal at May Boulevard and Getwell Road.
While discussing the future of that intersection, Planning and Development Director Whitey Choat-Cook threw out an idea about possibly building a pedestrian bridge on Getwell like she had seen in other cities.
Musselwhite said he thought the idea of a pedestrian bridge that would match the design style at Silo Square, address the traffic and safety issues at that intersection, and further beautify the city, was right in line with what he was already doing by adding decorative monument signs at the city’s entranceways.
“When we were talking about the signal and talking about the monument signs and so many other things, Whitney said to me, ‘how about a bridge right there?,’” Musselwhite said. “And I said, ‘of course. Let’s build a bridge right here.’”
Musselwhite on Thursday helped cut the ribbon on the $1.9 million pedestrian bridge, then led the procession across the bridge for the ceremonial first crossing.
“It’s a great moment for Southaven,” Musselwhite said. “This is something special. There has never been a pedestrian bridge like this in Southaven. There has never been a pedestrian bridge like this in DeSoto County.”
Musselwhite said the bridge now connect the multi-use trails at Snowden Grove Park and Central Park to May Blvd., and commerce on both sides of Getwell.
“The businesses that are coming - you don’t see them yet - eventually it’s going to connect commerce in a walkable way,” Musselwhite said. “It’s going to create the first ever entertainment district in Southaven.”
Musselwhite added that the bridge is also an iconic structure that will be the scene of many prom and graduation photos and one that residents will take pride in.
“When people Google Southaven, Mississippi, there are a lot of great things that are going to pop up. But one of those things is this iconic bridge,” Musselwhite said. “And when they come to our city, they are going to talk about the bridge. I see so many special moments of life that are going to be celebrated on this bridge.”
Musselwhite thanked the Board of Aldermen for supporting the bridge and seeing its value.
“When we first floated this idea to them it was a new concept,” Musselwhite said. “So I want to commend them for listening to the facts, listening to what we wanted to do it, and then making a bold decision in the face of some criticism. You listened along the way. You offered great input and you made a great decision, and I commend you on that.”
Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores said he never doubted that the bridge would be an asset to the city.
“It was a no-brainer,” Flores said.
Musselwhite also praised Brian Bullard of UrbanArch Associates who designed the bridge, and Gary Murphy of Murphy & Sons who built it.
“You did an incredible job building it during one of the toughest times in American to build something with supply chain problems,” Musselwhite said. “Y’all hung in there tough and y’all built a beautiful structure.”
Choat-Cook said the idea for the pedestrian bridge was modeled on the 21st Ave. bridge at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
“This is so beautiful,” Choat-Cook said. “It’s exactly what we were hoping for.”
Musselwhite said like all new ideas, the bridge had its critics, but he has no doubt that it will pay dividends for years to come by creating a unique space that will be attractive to college graduates who won’t have to move away to Nashville or Atlanta, and empty nesters looking for a walkable area with amenities close by where they can work, live and play.
“It’s all about bringing quality of life to our citizens, and that’s what we’re excited about,” Musselwhite said. “Anybody who knows me know that I am a little bit competitive. I’ve been wrong a lot of times, but when I am right, I’m going to be right. And this is the right decision.”
