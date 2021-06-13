After a morning of worship in God’s house, the congregation of Clearview Baptist Church in Southaven gathered in the midday heat to do some breaking up.
Ground was broken today, June 13, on a $1.3 million proposed facility for classrooms and a gymnasium for the church of about 190 members, located at 3345 Goodman Road E.
Dr. Cory W. Knepshield, pastor, welcomed his congregation and guests by reading Psalm 127:1 and highlighted their faith in the project of “the Lord being at the center of what we do.”
“There have been years of prayer and planning gone into what we’re doing this morning,” Knepshield said. “In some ways, I think we’ve got to ask the question, ‘Are we crazy?’ This is all so the name of the Lord will be established in the land. That’s our heart and desire.”
The classroom building and gymnasium will meet the needs of Clearview’s K4 through 12th grade school. It will feature space for 6-8 classrooms and the gymnasium will serve several different needs.
“Both venues will have multi-purpose functions,” said Knepshield. “It will be used for the church, it will be used for the school, it will be used for our outreach in the community. We’ll be able to grow that, spread out our classrooms a little bit and give us more room.”
Clearview’s pastor said even though the school is not the church’s main ministry, “Primarily, we don’t have Sunday school space for all the people you see here today.”
Currently Clearview does not have enough space to host large gatherings like the lunch that was held today in the church parking lot. A large canopy tent was erected to provide shade for about 200 attendees to have a meal on the church grounds.
A separate building on the church grounds currently serves as office space and classrooms, but more room is needed for Clearview’s educational offerings.
“We built that in 2016,” said Knepshield, who has been Clearview’s pastor for the past 14 years.
Setbacks led to a delay in the start of construction for the church’s project.
“I think the largest setback that anyone had was COVID,” said Knepshield. “We submitted our plans to the city of Southaven right at the height of that. Then with all the changes with the market, with the government and in our ministry, we were slated to do this about a year ago.”
Timing was bad to move forward with the project last year for the church, according to Knepshield. Financial gifts continued to bolster up the church’s goals and effort to keep the momentum of the project.
“Today, actually, is a benefit luncheon,” said Knepshield. “All the proceeds will go for that project.”
Construction is supported 100 percent by the people of the ministry, including the people of the church and outside voluntary gifts.
“We’re at least a third, if not, a half of the way to our goal from giving,” said Knepshield. “We’ll be able to stay on target. It’s been amazing to watch the Lord do that.”
No hard date is set for completion of the building.
“I’d like to see in the next six weeks that we’re moving dirt and the site prep is done. I don’t know an ETA on completion, just because of what the market is doing,” Knepshield added.
Brenda and Terry Nelson, who have been members of Clearview for the past 34 years, expressed their delight in the church’s expansion.
“We’re just happy (church leadership) has made this a place where everyone can come together,” Brenda said, “where we have more room, where we can have more young families to raise children.”
June 2022 will be 35 years since the church’s founding and Knepshield has faith the ribbon will be cut by then.
