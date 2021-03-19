The Southaven Chamber of Commerce has promoted Beth Snow to Assistant Director.
Snow had been serving as the Finance Specialist for the Southaven Chamber for the past five years and assumed her new role on March 15.
“This is such an exciting time to live and work in Southaven, and I am honored to serve alongside the rest of the team as our great city continues to grow,” Snow said in a press release. “I look forward to helping take our Chamber to the next level as we continue to support the businesses in our community. We have experienced some powerful momentum within the Chamber over the past few years, and I am grateful to be a part of a team that is committed to continuing that trajectory.”
Snow moved to Southaven from northern Indiana in 2013. She and her husband of more than 20 years have a daughter in 7th grade at Northpoint Christian School.
She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with concentrations in HR and Accounting; Quickbooks ProAdvisor Certification, and has 15 plus years of progressive leadership experience. She served as HR Director and Chief Learning Officer of an IT company in Goshen, Indiana, as well as an Ambassador for the Goshen Chamber of Commerce for 10 years.
Executive Director Debbie King said Snow will help lead the team in the Chamber’s continued commitment of relevance to their members and their mission to champion the business community.
“I have appreciated working alongside Beth for the last five years,” King said. “I have learned so much from her and she has been a key component to our organization’s success, especially our financial stability and transparency of financial reporting. I am excited that she will get to use her many other talents and skills in her new role, and I can’t wait to lead and learn alongside her and our team going forward.”
