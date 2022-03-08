Southaven Chamber of Commerce has hired Cristan Engelke to fill the newly created role of Events Coordinator.
Engelke will start on March 14 and be responsible for all Chamber and member-driven events.
"I'm honored to be chosen as the Event Coordinator for the Southaven Chamber," Engelke said. "I am excited to be a part of this great team. I look forward to serving our business community."
Engelke owned her own business for six years and has more than seven years experience in management and customer service, including previous Chamber experience as Membership Coordinator with Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce. She is from DeSoto County and knows many leaders in the business community.
Cristan is married to Chad Engelke and has two sons, Ian and Matthew.
Executive Director Debbie King said Engelke is an excellent addition to the team.
"She has a vested interest in the our community and shares our passion for helping people," King said. "She brings a great work ethic and dedication to this new role and I am confident she is going to do well."
