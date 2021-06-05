Southaven will soon be adding a fourth “Top of Mississippi” welcome sign at another key entranceway into the city to greet visitors.
The sign will be placed at the northern entrance to Getwell Road near Stateline Road.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said it is important for cities to make a good first impression, and building these nice welcome signs sends a strong message about who they are by what they look like.
“Little things are big things, and pride in our city shows and speaks loudly,” Musselwhite said.
The city currently has three “Top of Mississippi” signs, one on I-55 at the south entrance; Goodman and Malone at the eastern entrance; and Main Street and I-55 at the northern entrance.
Musselwhite said the city has two designs that they use, a rounded one to fit at intersection corners, and another that is straight and placed at a 60-degree angle on the road entrance.
The signs cost about $65,000 to $75,000 each.
Musselwhite said welcome signs are about more than just aesthetics. They play a significant role in economic development because in order to attract, you have to be attractive.
“You know when you enter Southaven that we take great pride in our city and everything we do by seeing how we take care of the details,” Musselwhite said.
The sign will be built on the right hand side of the road as you approach the traffic signal at Stateline facing southbound traffic.
Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen at its June 1 meeting that said the city still needs to purchase an easement for a small strip of land about 562 square feet.
“We have money in the budget for that, but I need the authority to purchase and accept the easement at up to $20,000 so we can negotiate with the private property owner,” Musselwhite told the board. “We have the sign design now. When we get the actual easement we will give that back to the architect where they can tweak that and we will be ready to build that sign.”
Musselwhite said the city plans to eventually add four more welcome signs.
