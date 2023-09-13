The average household in Southaven will see their taxes go up by about $72 a year under the fiscal year 2024 budget adopted by the Board of Aldermen this week.
Under the spending plan, which was passed 6-1 during a special meeting on Tuesday, the city’s millage rate will increase by 3.05 mils to 46.78 mills. It marks the first time taxes have gone up in Southaven since 2006.
The tax increase will generate an additional $2.3 million in revenue which will be used to hire 10 additional police officers and will increase money spent on street repairs to $6.8 million.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite defended the tax increase during budget hearings, saying that it is imperative the city add more police officers to protect the city from the rising crime rate in Memphis. The new officers are part of his “Operation: Shut the Door” initiative to boost police presence along Stateline Road to enable police to better apprehend criminals trying to flee back across the state line into Memphis after committing a crime in Southaven.
“Crime is different in our world,” Musselwhite said in a previous public hearing. “The younger generation of criminals is different. Our police are doing an incredible job. The statistics are flat. We are holding the line. But what we have got to look at is the trends of the future. We have got to pay attention to what is going on in Memphis. It’s no secret we have been fighting Memphis crime for decades, but it is different now. We have people who are running when we get behind them now. We’ve always had some that want to flee, but it is to a different level now. What our plan is now is to secure that state line. I’m not trying to be dramatic, but I am telling you the truth. If we don’t secure that state line, you’re probably not going to want to live in Southaven in five or seven years.”
Musselwhite said it is also important that the city stay on top of street repairs. Inflation has hit the city hard, especially the costs of asphalt. He said the city needs to be spending about $7 million a year to fix city streets. The new budget gets them close to that level.
“Every year you wait to resurface a street, the cost is going up,” Musselwhite said. “So it is imperative we don’t create a mountain of a problem by bumping streets back. When you don’t pave your streets, not only is it inconvenient for people to drive on them, it also attracts crime. If you look at FY’24, right now, for me to sleep well at night, we need to be paving $6.9 million in streets this year.”
Musselwhite said the city has been blessed with a strong economy and record level sales tax revenues, but the city risks falling behind without adjusting the tax rate.
“If you don’t adjust the millage rate, you are sacrificing either police or streets,” Musselwhite said in a public hearing. “We have been very successful economically with our sales tax revenues. We have been able to fund that with sales tax growth, but it is dangerous and not financially smart to rely on that indefinitely because there are no guarantees of that in the future. This budget meets the needs of police. It gives growth of 10 new police officers and it also puts the street budget at $6.5 million.”
Alderman Charlie Hoots made a motion to adopt a different spending plan which Musselwhite presented as an option during the budget workshops that did not include a tax increase. It called for funding six new police officers and allocated $4.8 million to street repairs.
Hoots said he did not see the justification for the tax increase, calling the spending requests as more of a “want” than a “need.”
“I had contact with folks in my area. They’re just not comfortable with the tax increase,” Hoots said. “I’m not totally comfortable with the tax increase. I really believe our city is in better shape than any other city in the county. You have done a great job managing things and keeping things in line. I really believe the difference in the two budgets is we are going from six police officers with no tax increase to 10. I think with our sales tax revenue as high as it is and coming in above budget, that we will have plenty of money to do that to hire four extra police officers, plus add money into our street paving fund.”
The motion failed by a vote of 5-2 with only Alderman William Jerome supporting it.
“We’ve already been through all of this,” said Alderman Raymond Flores, who made the motion to adopt the budget that included the tax increase.
Hoots cast the lone “no” vote against the budget that included the tax increase.
