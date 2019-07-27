Southaven city officials have announced they will begin the process of finalizing a new budget for the coming Fiscal Year in the next few days.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite’s office Friday gave notice of a pair of budget workshop meetings that will be held on Aug 7-8, both days from 10 a.m.-noon. The workshop sessions will take place in the boardroom at Southaven City Hall, 8710 Northwest Drive.
Department heads will make presentations to the aldermen in both sessions of their requests for their particular areas of city government.
Budget items will be the only topic of discussion during special meetings next month.
