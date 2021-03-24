Southaven is working to fill potholes as quickly as they can, but officials are asking for residents to be patient as the city ramps up to begin its annual street overlays.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the recent winter storm that covered city streets under a layer of ice for nearly a week created numerous potholes on the streets in Southaven.
“We know we have potholes,” Musselwhite said. “We’ve not had a winter event like that since 1985. So that’s a 36 year winter event. We don’t have enough people to fix every pothole immediately. But we are going to get every pothole.”
Musselwhite said the city’s revenue from the internet sales tax was more than double what the Mississippi Department of Revenue had projected and will allow them to do more street paving this year.
That money by law must be spent on infrastructure projects, and Musselwhite said the Board of Mayor and Aldermen already amended the budget to increase their resurfacing budget.
“The good news is that money is already working,” Musselwhite said.
Among the roads to be resurfaced this year are Greenbrook Parkway, south of Rasco Road. Two years ago, the city resurfaced Greenbrook Parkway from Stateline Road East to Rasco Road.
“Now, this phase will finish that all the way to Elmore Road and will pick up all the coves that haven’t been touched in 15 or 20 years at least,” Musselwhite said. “So hopefully that will really dress up that south entrance.”
Another road scheduled for resurfacing is Nail Road between Getwell Road east to the city limits at Malone Road.
Musselwhite said the winter storm left that road in need of urgent repair.
“It’s gotten really, really bad right there,” Musselwhite said. “It’s a high profile, high traffic area. So Nail Road resurfacing is underway as well.”
Musselwhite said the city also moved the streets in the Lauderdale Estates subdivision up on the list to be resurfaced because they are in poor condition.
“We tried to wait until all the homes were done and do that one next year,” Musselwhite said. “But when I tell you with this weather it’s like somebody dropped bombs all over the place. It’s just ridiculous. You have to weave to get down the road. So we went ahead and put that on the list. All of the streets there will be done in 60 to 90 days.”
Musselwhite said residents often like to complain about potholes and the conditions of the streets in an election year, but this is a good example of the taxpayer’s money at work.
“It’s fun to see taxpayers’ money be used to improve the quality of life to improve our city,” Musselwhite said. “And there is no better way to do that than to improve the streets. We can’t do every street in every year. Nor can any city in America. There are streets out there right now where we know the potholes are bad. I just ask everyone to be patient. We know about them. We’re going to get every one of them.”
