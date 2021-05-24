Kodi Johnson, 1-year-old daughter of Southaven residents Eugene Johnson and Vandrika Manuel, was crowned Baby Miss America 2021 at the National Pageant in San Antonio, Texas.
Kodi won a trip to Disney world, along with her first Louis Vuitton purse and custom Baby Miss America luggage and will ride in the Krewe of Little Rascals Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Mardi Gras 2022.
The Southaven baby was chosen from 4200 entries through the Candidate-at-Large system photo contest to represent the state of Mississippi in the National Pageant, where she competed with children from across the county in Mardi Gras Competition, 1980s, Pink Western Wear (for Breast Cancer Awareness for Young Moms), Tutu cute and Party Dress. Only 10 State winners were chosen for the 2021 National Pageant due to COVID restrictions on events.
The Baby Miss America National Pageant, a non-profit organization is open to all children ranging in age from six months to eight years. It is the "Great American Baby Contest." Over 175,000 children enter the Baby Miss America Pageant each year through the Candidate-at-Large System photo contest to be chosen to compete in local, state and regional pageants.
Baby Miss America's Project Grandma was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 2021 Baby Miss America winners across the country will once again visit nursing homes and assisted living centers, spending time with seniors, who all too often battle loneliness in the best of times, however suffered severe separation anxiety during the COVID lockdown.
The Baby Miss America Pageant is dedicated to the purpose of inspiring children with highest ideals of character, conduct and confidence, assisting in the development of a child's self-confidence, self-esteem and self respect, while learning valuable social skills and developing a positive attitude to reach their fullest potential.
Pageant rules also dictate no make-up, no fake teeth or flippers, no spray tans, no hair pieces, no modeling, no talent and no go-go juice of any kind. The pageant is not open to the public and the location is not publicized for the safety of the children.
