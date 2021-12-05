Construction will begin in January on a fourth “Top of Mississippi” welcome sign.
The sign will be strategically located on the west side of Getwell just north of Stateline at a cost of $90,235. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the signs are a continuing effort to make the city more attractive to visitors and potential investors as well a symbol of pride that residents take in the city.
“Many corporate and individual citizens are attracted to cities like ours where the extra effort is given and shown to make the city the very best it can be,” Musselwhite said.
The city currently has monument signs on I-55 at the south entrance; Goodman and Malone at the eastern entrance; and Main Street and I-55 at the north entrance.
Musselwhite said the because of their significance, the city has been very selective in where they place the monument signs. The new welcome sign will be on the right hand side of the road as you approach the traffic signal at Stateline facing southbound traffic.
“The is one of the largest traffic volume arterial road entrances to our city and will make a tremendously positive first impression for our city,” Musselwhite said.
The Board of Alderman authorized Musselwhite to spend up to $20,000 to purchase the easement for a small strip of private property in order to place the sign on.
“It took us almost two years to acquire this site from a private landowner for the Stateline/Getwell sign,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said this is the last monument sign planned for now until major road construction is done at Highway 51 and Star Landing and I-55 and Church Road.
