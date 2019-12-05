A suspect in a shooting incident that took place in a Southaven residential area late last week is in custody and has been extradited back from Memphis.
According to Southaven Police Capt. Jordan Jones, Hailey Hall, age 23, is accused of aggravated assault. Police state that officers were called to the Garden Walk area on a “shots fired” call. Garden Walk is located west of Elmore Road and south of Nail Road in Southaven.
The call came in at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, police state. During the investigation, it was determined that Hall had fired at an ex-boyfriend and then fled the scene. None of the shots fired hit the intended target.
Information about the incident was posted on the Police Department Facebook page, with officials crediting the social media post with her photo on it as the reason she was quickly found in Memphis and arrested later that day.
Hall is now at the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center.
She is being held without bond on felony aggravated assault charges with a Dec. 11 court appearance scheduled in the case.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.