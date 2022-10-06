Construction of the city’s first ever archive library at City Hall has wrapped up and officials say residents should be able to view displays on the city’s history in the next 30 to 45 days.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the new space is located at the entrance where the Chamber of Commerce and drive-thru window used to be. The city knocked out a wall and opened the space up with new glass windows that offer a view of Jim Saucier Park.
“Our facilities team has done a fantastic job with the archive library,” Musselwhite said. “All we lack now is the display accessories and as soon as we get those we will start putting the materials out. It will be a cool place for people to come and just learn about the city.”
The 1,369 square foot space will complement a new Tribute Hall across the way honoring prominent residents for their contributions to the city and will house historic documents and displays of artifacts and photos highlighting the city’s history.
Musselwhite said it is important to remember and celebrate the city’s history. The city has seen explosive growth over the last two decades and many newcomers might not be aware of the city’s past.
“I forget that I am not one of the younger citizens of our city any more,” Musselwhite said. “A lot of people weren’t here in the early years. When I was a kid, there were were some really cool things that happened over our history, and there are a lot of people living in Southaven now who have no idea of what it used to be in the early days of Southaven.”
Musselwhite said the city has many documents and historic items that have just been sitting in storage that residents will enjoy seeing once they fill the space.
“We have a lot that has been accumulated over the years and it has been in a closet,” Musselwhite said. “That’s not doing the citizens much good in a closet on the fourth floor.”
Residents or visitors to City Hall will be able to browse the artifacts and enjoy the view of the park while they are waiting to conduct business or before public meetings. Musselwhite said he also hopes school groups will visit on field trips as well to learn more about the city.
“I think it is going to be super special,” Musselwhite said. “It’s important to know history so you can plan the future of your city.”
