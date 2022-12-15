Southaven approved a conditional use permit for a hotel to be built on two lots in front of the city parks office on Pine Tar Alley in Snowden Grove, but will require the developers to provide the city with a market report identifying the quality of the brand in order to go up.
Developer Gary Murphy told the Board of Aldermen that the owners are proposing to build a 120 room Compass Hotel and a free standing restaurant on the 3.17 acres, but haven’t come in with anything firm yet. Compass is owned by Margaritaville, a luxury resort, but is a new brand and not the upscale lodging which the city is looking for in that area.
Planning Director Whitney Choat-Cook said while everyone agrees that the property is suitable for a hotel, the real estate is too important for the continued development of Snowden Grove not to know what brand of hotel and restaurant will be built.
“I think the problem we have that makes this a little different is, in the discussions of the initial brand that wants to come here, it’s the first time we’ve come across one that has never been identified,” Choat-Cook said.
The city has already approved a Hampton Inn & Suites nearby.
Staff recommended the planning commission approve one of the lots on the north, but advised against them approving the two other lots. The Planning Commission disagreed with the recommendation and voted to overrule staff and to send it for approval to the Board of Aldermen.
Choat-Cook cautioned aldermen against approving the site without at least putting some conditions on it because the city will lose control of what goes there.
“If you don’t put in any restrictions or allowances of who the franchise is, they can be anywhere on the top of the spectrum all the way down to the bottom,” Choat-Cook said. “You won’t have any more say at this point. What you can do is control what it looks like and how it is laid out on the property, and that’s it.”
Choat-Cook said while she doesn’t believe the developer has any intention of putting a lesser quality brand hotel on the site, putting a conditional use on the property will give the city some safeguards.
“I understand this is a site where a hotel can go on, and I am willing to concede that,” Choat-Cook said. “But I would prefer some assurances before we put it out there. We want to make sure we do it right. This is our one shot at this. We approved one north of Pine Tar Alley. This is a much more prominent corner for us. I think it is best to see the cards first just to see what we are getting.”
Choat-Cook said Compass is a new hotel brand and there is little information out there about the quality, price point, and whether it would be a good fit for Southaven.
“It’s an unknown factor there,” Choat-Cook said. “It’s not backed by a Mariott or a Hilton. It seems to be the quality of a Holiday Inn Express, but Holiday Express is backed by its flagship and at this point Compass is not. And it is worrisome.”
Murphy said he has no problem with the city putting conditions on the property, but assured the board that the developers want to put an upscale hotel and restaurant on the site.
“They want what we want,” Murphy said. “I definitely don’t want a Motel 6 there or a Waffle House or anything like that. They have assured me there are going to put ballrooms in there, meeting rooms in there. We want something like that. We want a boutique or whatever. I think we are in good hands.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite shared Choat-Cook’s concerns. He said it’s not unusual for a hotel property to look nice when it is first built, only to be sold later and see the quality deteriorate.
“We’ve seen it many times over the years,” Musselwhite said. “When somebody comes in and does something that is shiny and brand new it is really nice that first year. But when you fast forward 12-15 years down the road, it’s not nice. We can ride around the city and see points like that. So we just don’t want that to happen right here in such a critical spot in the city.”
Murphy said although Compass is new, the properties on the Gulf Coast and in Nashville are all upscale hotels.
“They are probably going to put $16 to $20 million on this site,” Murphy said. “The one in Nashville is second to none. They’re going to do 120 rooms on this and have ballrooms. I don’t know how you can make anybody do anything else.”
Musselwhite said the hotel was initially presented to him as a Margaritaville, an upscale resort style hotel and restaurant.
“It almost feels like a bait and switch here,” Musselwhite said. “Now what we are hearing is Compass. It is owned by Margaritaville, but it is not a Margaritaville. There is a big difference in a Margaritaville hotel and a Compass.”
Musselwhite said he wants some assurances that if they approve that site for a hotel that it won’t open it up to just any hotel brand that may sell out in the future and become less maintained and less successful.
“The property owner is a very respectful business owner in our community,” Musselwhite said. “I have no doubts whatsoever that he is going to try to do something that is quality. But we have to know that once he sells that property, he is out. And without us having standards in place, the city could be at risk in the future.”
Choat-Cook suggested the board approve it as a conditional use permit with the stipulation that the developers must have a hotel brand that has a Smith Travel Research rating. An STR report is a benchmarking tool that rates a hotel’s performance compared to other brands.
“We have always classified hotels,” Choat-Cook said. “We want to make sure that whatever comes in there is vetted, is financially stable, good amenities, good price point.”
Choat-Cook said the conditional use requirements will protect the city in the future because it will stay with the property even if it is sold at a later date.
“It runs with the land, not the actual applicant,” Choat-Cook said. “So it allows us to have checks and balances. If at some point it sells and a new tenant wants to come into the conditional use, we can assure the use stays the same.”
The board unanimously approved the requirement for hotels needing a conditional use permit to have an SRT rating.
