Southaven expects outdoor concerts will be back bigger and better now that the city is moving forward with plans to improve and expand the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove.
The Board of Aldermen approved spending $9.8 million to add nearly 6,000 more seats along with more bathrooms and concession facilities.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the upgrades will help attract more concerts and bigger acts to the venue.
“This is a tremendous investment that will pay large dividends to our city with new venue options and accomplish the goal of bringing more events and artists who our venue has never qualified to bring here in the past,” Musselwhite said.
The project drew three bidders and was awarded to Murphy and Sons, a Southaven construction firm, for $9,894,039.
“We’re getting a really good price there,” said Brian Bullard of UrbanARCH, who designed the project.
The renovations will increase permanent seating from just under 4,000 to about 9,000 which still leaves a small grassy area; doubles bathroom capacity; add new concession buildings on the west and south side with new gate entrances; add an air controlled VIP lounge building with interior and exterior seating; add new boxes for group seating; add a commissary for better food and beverage distribution; add a cafe for the artists; add a new merchandise sales canopy near the main entrance; and improves convenience and security at all ticket entrances.
Musselwhite said the concert industry has changed dramatically from when the amphitheater was first built. The cost of artists and their contract guarantees has made it more challenging for promoters to make money. He said that the improvements were needed in order to keep the venue viable.
“We listened to the industry experts, many of whom are producing events at more modern venues around the southeast region,” Musselwhite said. “Specifically, we need more permanent seats, more concession facilities, more bathrooms, more conveniences for the artists, and more accommodations for season ticket holders to meet the upfront artist ticket guarantees and improve general revenues. So we took action.”
Musselwhite added that the DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau, which took over as the new concert promoter, will now have an easier time attracting and booking quality events.
“The announcement of these enhancements will immediately open new discussions for events to be booked and return concerts to our freshly enhanced BankPlus Amphitheater next fall,” Musselwhite said.
Construction is expected to begin in February and be finished in the fall of 2022.
