Southaven has applied for federal funding to extend Nail Road in order to relieve traffic congestion on Goodman, Getwell, and Church Roads.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker’s office reached out to the city to let them know that there was up to $22 million in Federal Rescue Funds available for road projects.
Musselwhite said city staff determined that the best use for that money would be to use it to extend Nail Road.
“I know all of us have talked about the importance of having another east-west corridor to relieve traffic traffic on Goodman, Getwell and Church,” Musselwhite said. “And I say Getwell, even though it is north and south, if you were to allow Nail Road to be cut all the way through, you allow people to get off of Getwell Road and go east and west. So we feel that is the best value for the money.”
Musselwhite said the project would extend Nail Road from Elmore all the way to Getwell and add medians and pedestrian paths.
Although it is not a guarantee the city will get the money, Musselwhite believes the city has a good chance of being awarded the money.
“We have gone through all the hoops and we have submitted all of the applications,” Musselwhite said. “It is a great project. It will help the city tremendously.”
On a related matter, Musselwhite said funding has been approved for the $9 million Getwell south widening project which is one of the city’s top road priorities.
“We applied for federal (Metropolitan Planning Organization) funds about five years ago and have been waiting for that to go through all the steps,” Musselwhite said. “We are approved and we are funded.”
Musselwhite said the project will relieve a traffic congestion problem between Church Road and Star Landing and is expected to get underway in December.
“Right now they are getting the right of way,” Musselwhite said. “As of right now, we are on pace to start construction by December. They did tell us that if they run in to any hang-ups with getting right of way that they won’t start it in late December or January. They will wait until the weather gets a little better. It could start in December. If not, it will definitely be under construction in the spring of 2022. That will make a big difference for our city.”
Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores asked Musselwhite if the project will eliminate the temporary traffic signal at College and Getwell.
The city put up a temporary signal due to concerns that motorists were having a hard time getting out of Getwell from the Dickens Place neighborhood and other subdivisions like Lakes of Nicholas and Castle Ridge because there was no turn lane or light.
Musselwhite said the project will include turn lanes.
“We didn’t have enough room for a turn lane,” Musselwhite said. “This project will do it right now. It will have turn lanes out there.”
