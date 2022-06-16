Perry Mason has been the director of the Southaven animal shelter for 17 years. But he likes to tell people that because his phone rings 24 hours a day seven days a week, those 17 years probably equate to 30 years in an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. job.
“My phone rings, dings, bings 24/7 from everything from injured wildlife to calls about dogs and cats,” Mason said.
Mason was the guest of the Southaven Rotary Club and told the club that the last few years have been challenging due to COVID, but they have adopted more animals during that last two years than at any other time.
“I keep statistics on everything,” Mason said. “Everything from dead deer pickups, intake, how many animals are put down or adopted. In the last five years, our average adoption is 420 animals.”
Mason said the shelter partnered with Mississippi State University to have their mobile veterinary surgery unit come to the shelter every other month to spay and neuter the animals for free. The unit was spaying and neutering up to 50 animals in two days.
He said those efforts at spaying and neutering animals have helped reduced the stray animal population in Southaven dramatically.
In 2010, the shelter took in 1,599 animals. In 2021, they took in 759.
“It takes years to see a difference in what that spay and neuter did for the city,” Mason said. “Since 2017, I took in 1,049. And then this past year, I took in 758. It has dropped since 2010 by around 100 to 150 intakes a year. It’s all about spay and neutering, enforcing the laws, and educating people on how to take care of their animals.”
Mason said they take animal abuse complaints very seriously. He currently has two people in jail on charges of animal cruelty waiting to go to court. One case involves a man who police caught beating a one-year old Doberman with a lead pipe.
The dog was okay, but had prior injuries to its left hip and right leg which was broken in two places and had already healed without treatment.
“I had them arrested and we took their animals,” Mason said. “And they have stayed in jail because they haven’t gone to court yet. I sent the police X-rays, notes from the doctor, because we are not going to allow that.”
Mason said they get all kinds of calls about wildlife. Just this week he’s had calls about duckings in a storm drain, an injured goose, and an injured raccoon.
“We go out on those calls all times of the day,” Mason said. “I’m also responsible for picking up deer that gets hit. I handle about 50 deer a year in Southaven.”
The animal shelter currently has four employees, who are all certified animal control officers. Mason said it is the best team he has ever worked with in 17 years.
“I have cross trained everyone in the office to do my job and their job, because thats the way it is supposed to be, because you never know when someone is going to get hurt,” Mason said.
Mason said he has been bitten 59 times on the job by everything from a gopher to a miniature horse. The worst one happened on March 18 when he was attacked by a pit bull and seriously injured. He was off the job for seven weeks.
“The dog tried to kill me,” Mason said. “The girls had taken it out for a walk, so he had never shown any signs of aggression. I got in there to fix his water bowl and it became unhinged. I got stuck in the cage to where I couldn’t get out. I was holding on to him but I couldn’t get out of the cage. It tore my left arm up. He was vicious. I finally got out of the cage and it got out of the cage and came back and bit me on the chest.”
Mason said the city is very supportive of the animal shelter and gives them a sizable budget to do the job.
“They don’t bother me,” Mason said. “They let me do my job. They give me a good budget. I’m a taxpayer. I am funded by taxpayer money. They always tell me I am very frugal.”
Mason said all of the animals are fed on Science Diet pet food. The company only charges them for shipping.
“Every week, I order a bag of kitten food, puppy food, and 10 50-pound bags of dog food for $150,” Mason said. “The better the food you feed them, the better your shelter will be because they retain more of the food than they get rid off. We clean all day long and of course, it is going to smell like a shelter, but you have to make it presentable to everyone.”
Being in animal control, Mason said his wife never knows what he will bring home. He has brought home baby raccoons, owls, and even thrown some mice in the freezer to feed a hawk.
He once went out to pick up a dead possum and discovered that it had 10 babies in its pouch. He brought the babies home along with a baby bottle and some kitten milk and he and his wife fed them for a day until they could hand them off to wildlife rescue to nurse.
Three weeks ago, they found a 3-week old kitten in a flower bed that was having seizures. The vet said it was likely due to lack of nutrition.
“I took it home every night,” Mason said. “My wife and I took turns all night long for two weeks feeding it. I’ve already got somebody who is going to adopt it.”
The shelter has a Facebook page called Friends of Southaven Animal Shelter, which Mason said has been a huge help in finding good homes. The shelter had a post last year of a beagle puppy that reached over 250,000 people and had calls from as far away as California wanting to adopt the puppy.
“I have done more adoptions through that page since I started that page than we ever have before,” Mason said. “We have 10,000 followers and what that does is it draws interest into our page and gets us more followers, which means we get more adopters.
Southaven is a no-kill shelter and currently has about 70 to 80 dogs and 45 to 50 cats.
“That mean’s any adoptable animal is not put down,” Mason said. “They stay there until they get a home. The longest one I had was eight years before I found a home. A lot of times it just takes the right person to walk through the door. We take very good care of them.”
Mason said working at the animal shelter is the hardest job he has ever had, but the most rewarding.
“I wouldn’t trade it for nothing,” Mason said. “I hope to make it three or four more years.”
