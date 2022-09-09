Horn Lake and Southaven will be back at the negotiating table with Memphis in an effort to settle a dispute over a 40-year sewer agreement that is set to expire in September 2023.
The two sides have agreed to enter mediation again with DeSoto officials looking to stop Memphis from cutting portions of the two cities off from sending their wastewater to a South Memphis treatment plant. Memphis gave notice that the contract would not be renewed in 2018 and asked that the Horn Lake Creek Interceptor Sewer District develop a plan for separation, which led to federal lawsuits on both sides.
Memphis is asking a federal judge to allow them to end the contract, claiming that the agreement is not mutually beneficial. The two cities have benefitted from the below market rates established in the original 1975 agreement which Memphis claims has subsidized the population and industrial growth in DeSoto County.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he doesn’t believe Memphis has the authority to unilaterally end the agreement because the treatment facility was built using federal funds that included the households in Horn Lake and Southaven.
“The 1974 agreement between the City of Memphis and the Horn Lake Creek Interceptor Sewer District was a bilateral agreement in which Memphis received federal funding for the south treatment facility because of the number of users which included the households in Southaven and Horn Lake,” Musselwhite said.
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer agrees with Musselwhite.
“They had to use DeSoto County rooftops to get the grant,” Latimer said. “They had to count us. So how can they cut us off?”
Musselwhite said if a judge rules against them, their only solution would be to connect to the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority (DCRUA) system which would cost about $230 million to build.
“If the lawsuit does not go in Mississippi’s favor, the option to redirect to a Mississippi treatment facility will be at a huge cost, which has not yet received a feasible funding mechanism, and will take many years to construct,” Musselwhite said.
Officials have only secured $10 million in funding but are working to line up $40 million more toward the cost of hooking into DCRUA.
“There is no way we could afford it on our own,” Latimer said.
Musselwhite said he still believes the current system is the most cost-effective way for the users in Mississippi “even if the service fees are increased, and still think Memphis has adequate capacity based on engineering data that has been communicated to me.”
Two prior attempts at mediation in December and January 2022 ended in an impasse, but last April the parties agreed to look for a mediator with experience in dealing with wastewater management issues and reopen negotiations.
Latimer said Horn Lake and Southaven have enjoyed a good relationship with Memphis over the last 40 years that has benefitted both parties and that it would be in both to their interests to continue that relationship.
“I think mediation is a hopeful step,” Latimer said. “Maybe there will be some kind of an agreement. But to my redneck logic, I don’t see how they can kick us off of there.”
They are set to meet again on Sept. 21 with retired State Supreme Court Justice Janice Holder.
