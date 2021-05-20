Southaven and Horn Lake reported record or near record sales tax collections for the month of March.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite reported that sales tax collections were $750,000 ahead of what was budgeted.
“Our sales tax - with the exception of one month - has exceeded every month this year,” Musselwhite said. “So we are doing very well.”
Last year, sales tax revenue collections finished at $14.7 million. The year before that, the city broke an all time record of $15.1 million.
Musselwhite said the city is on pace to shatter that all-time sales tax revenue collections.
“Things are going well with our economy,” Musselwhite said.
Revenue from the tourism tax also enjoyed a strong month, with the city collecting $75,000 more than budget.
“Obviously the tourism tax is a lot less revenue than our general sales tax,” Musselwhite said. “But still, to have $75,000 in one month exceeded budgeting every month.”
Sales tax and ad valorum tax revenue in Horn Lake also shattered records.
City Administrator Jim Robinson told the Board of Aldermen the city collected $632,904 in March.
“That’s the highest it’s ever been in the city of Horn Lake,” Robinson said.
Robinson added that year-to-date sales tax collections are $4.3 million or 77 percent of budget.
“That leaves us a little shy of $1.3 million left to meet budget in sales tax,” Robinson said. “It looks very positive.”
The city collected $211,000 in ad valorum taxes or $4,853,862 year-to-date.
“That is 88 percent of what we are needing,” Robinson said. “That only leaves $646,000 that we need to make budget.”
Mayor Allen Latimer said he was pleased to hear the city’s finances are in solid shape.
“Thank you for the good news,” Latimer said. “I know our citizens are glad to hear that too.”
