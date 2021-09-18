The Southaven Chargers defeated Lake Cormorant, 22-20 at home in the last game before the teams start facing district opponents.
With the Chargers’ defense only allowing 22 points against them in their last three games and the Lake Cormorant offense establishing themselves as one of the strongest in the area, it was clear from the start that the matchup would be a hard-fought battle to the very end.
“We’ve got to keep playing,” Gators’ Head Coach Nick Nester said. “Southaven did a great job battling back. They’re always going to play hard.”
Led by recent Texas commit Aaron Bryant, the Chargers’ defense was able to contain the Gators, not giving senior quarterback Telvin Amos any opportunity to dominate the ground or air like he has most of the season.
Neither team was able to push through to the end zone until the second quarter.
The action started when Amos found a way through one of the best defenses in the county to score the first points of the game and push the score to 7-0.
Southaven answered with a touchdown of their own, run in by sophomore Britton Stovall. The Chargers, trying to make the absolute most out of the successful drive, went for the two-point conversion and took the lead 8-7.
Southaven’s defense forced Lake Cormorant to punt back to the Chargers on their next possession, and after a major gain from the punt return and following rushing play, the Chargers were back in position to score with less than a minute left in the half.
Chargers’ senior quarterback Ja Kylan Robinzine rushed 11 yards to punch in the team’s second touchdown for the final play of the half. The Chargers successfully went for the two-point conversion again and moved the score to 16-7 to close the half.
The game slowed down again in the third quarter, with neither team able to drive through to the end zone again until the final quarter.
Lake Cormorant fumbled a punt return to start the fourth quarter, turning the ball over to Southaven only 9 yards from the end zone. The Gators’ defense held them there and forced a turnover on downs on the 4-yard line.
After a flurry of fouls from the Chargers moved the Gators to a better field position, Amos connected with junior running back Jeremy Henderson for a touchdown, putting the score at 16-14 with 6:14 left in the game.
Lake Cormorant forced a three-and-out and got the ball back on their own 45-yard line. Amos found junior wide receiver Tre Walker for a long pass and got the ball to the 16-yard line. From there, Henderson was able to take it in for the touchdown to retake the lead, 20-16.
With less than three minutes left in the game, Southaven got the ball back on the 50-yard line after the kickoff. They inched towards the end zone, eating up two minutes of game and getting to the goal line before they finally pierced through the Gators’ defense for the touchdown to take the lead back, 22-20, with 28 seconds left on the clock.
Lake Cormorant got the ball back on Southaven’s 40-yard line and were able to get three plays off before time ran out, but a flag on what would have been the final play gave the Gators’ one last opportunity to win.
With zero seconds on the clock, the Gators sent out junior kicker Omar Varela and the special team unit to attempt a 39-yard field goal that would have won them the game, but Varelas sent the ball just left of the uprights, giving Southaven the win, 22-20.
“It’s something we practiced,” Coach Nester said, “getting the ball down, having a chance to win with a field goal... It just didn’t go in there this time. But [Varela] did a good job, we’re still proud of him.”
Southaven and Lake Cormorant are both at 2-2 on the season after their matchup. Southaven’s next game will be Sept. 24, on the road against district opponent Center Hill (1-3). Lake Cormorant will return to The Swamp next week to face district opponent Greenville High School (1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.