Horn Lake took down their district’s top-ranked team, the South Panola Tigers, 14-7 in overtime at Horn Lake’s final home game of the season.
The first quarter ended scoreless with the Eagles’ defense making big stops over and over to keep the Tigers out of the end zone. Dyllon Bullard and Rashard Daniels wrapped up anyone who dared to carry the football near them.
“There’s about 14 of them that played defense, and all of those dudes, every one of them that was out there tonight, made huge plays at big times,” Eagles’ Head Coach Mitchell Harville said.
South Panola got the ball at their own 47-yard line after a Horn Lake punt to start the second quarter. A’qui Thomas and Daniels stopped anything from getting through, but could only keep it up for so long. After a long drive and a flag to get to the Eagles’ 10-yard line, South Panola was able to get a man in the end zone with a touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 7:52 to play in the first half.
Horn Lake wasn't able to make anything happen on their next possession and punted. South Panola regained possession at their own 36-yard line. A rushing play quickly moved the Tigers up to the Eagles’ 25-yard line and South Panola, who had been reliant mostly on their run-game so far, mixed it up with a pass and Jessie Oliver picked it out of the air and took it to Horn Lake’s 35-yard line.
“Our defense played so good tonight,” Harville said. “Just lights out with defense tonight.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, their drive was short lived and they turned the ball over on downs after taking the chance on a fourth-and-1 play.
Horn Lake’s defense gave the Tigers problems again with Jeremiah Turner taking down the Tigers’ ball carrier for a loss on the first play of the drive. On the next play, the Eagles’ defense pressured South Panola’s quarterback into an unsuccessful scramble. The Tigers’ offense couldn’t break through and they turned over on downs, but Horn Lake didn’t have enough time left in the half to make anything happen and the second quarter ended 7-0.
“Going into the game and watching what [South Panola] has been able to do in fourth quarters, there’s never a time where you’re sitting there and you’re like, ‘Okay, I feel good,’” Harville said. “With the score being what it was at halftime, and knowing the second halves that they've been having this year, we really wanted to make sure that we came out and started fast in the second half.”
The Eagles got the ball to start the half, but a bad snap and a fumble recovered by South Panola put a stop to their drive. Their defense contained the Tigers and forced them to punt and the Eagles were back in possession at their own 1-yard line.
“We had a little mishap there but we were able to come back,” Harville said.
Quarterback Trinton Conder carried the ball out to the 7-yard line to give Horn Lake a little bit of breathing room. From there, Jamal Moore punched through the Tigers’ defense for a first down. Condor held onto the ball to pick up another first down then fired a pass to Erwin Reed to do it again.
Jarnorris Hopson caught the next pass, a 45-yard missile, to get the Eagles from their own 35-yard line into South Panola’s red zone. Horn Lake started to stall at the 16-yard line when a foul on South Panola got the first down for the Eagles to save the drive. Hopson carried the ball through the Tigers’ D-line and scored Horn Lake’s first touchdown of the game to tie it 7-7 with 4:18 left in the quarter.
The Eagles’ defense kept the Tigers at bay for the rest of the game, with Bullard, Thomas, Janaythian Donald and Jonathan Johnson making big plays in the fourth quarter and extending the game into overtime.
Horn Lake won the overtime coin toss and took possession first. From the 10-yard line, Horn Lake inched up to the 8-yard line and then Hopson ran in the game-winning touchdown to make it 14-7.
South Panola had a chance to score and moved 5-yards on their first play of overtime, but the Eagles’ defense became even more dominant than they had all night and South Panola ended their drive not even inside the 20-yard line.
The win over South Panola puts Horn Lake at 5-4 overall and 4-2 in district. They play their next match Nov. 4, at Southaven High School.
“That is a huge game for us,” Harville said. “If we get them to two losses, we can have a chance at a home playoff game, which a week ago after walking out of that last game, I know nobody expected to have a shot at a home playoff game.”
