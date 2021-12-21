The Psi Beta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, in Southaven, recently brought awareness of the risks and dangers of premature childbirth in Mississippi and the DeSoto County area.
The community-conscious sorority promoted several events in the DeSoto County community centered around their international initiative, Zeta Prematurity Awareness Program (ZPAP). The month long awareness campaign was led by Hilda K. Harper and Stephanie M. Dockersy, program chair and the chapter’s ZPAP committee, Carmen Brown, Toranda House, Veronica Jones, Amber Smith, Clarice Walker, Tarisa White, and Shawn Young.
The chapter held their first Prematurity Awareness program on Saturday, November 13, at the M.R. Davis Library. Care packages were provided to their Adopt-A-NICU partner at the event. The care packages were distributed to families with preemies under the care of Baptist-DeSoto Hospital.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite commended Psi Beta Zeta chapter for their hard work and dedication on their continued efforts of community service in Southaven, and their partnership with the March of Dimes in promoting “Healthy Moms. Strong Babies.” Musselwhite declared November 17 as World Prematurity Awareness Day in the city of Southaven and city hall was illuminated in purple in observance on this day. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and March of Dimes are celebrating their 50th National Partnership Anniversary this year.
Psi Beta Zeta Chapter was charted on March 4, 2010 in Southaven. Under the current leadership of Hilda K. Harper, the chapter continues to advocate under the Z-HOPE initiative, Zetas Helping Other Excel. The chapter also works to bring awareness to other areas such as elder care, social action, education, health, and promoting maternal health care under the Stork’s Nest program.
The sorority partners with Diversicare under elder care; DeSoto Central Primary, Horn Lake High, Walls Elementary under Adopt-A-School, and has an annual Dr. Martin Luther King 5K Run/Walk event at Snowden Grove.
