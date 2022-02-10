DeSoto County residents lined the roads and filled the parking lot at Bank Plus Sports Center on Thursday eagerly waiting to get inside for their chance to walk away with a armful or bucketful of tree saplings.
DeSoto County Soil & Water Conservation District gave out over 24,000 seedings to residents.
The public had their choice of Babylon Weeping Willow, Bald Cypress, Blueberry bushes, Eastern Redbud, Ginkgo, Hydrangea, Loblolly Pine, Native Pecan, Paw Paw, Persimmon, Red Mulberry, River Birch, Sassafras, Sawtooth Oak, Spiecebush, Sweetbay Magnolia, Tulip Poplar, White Flowing Dogwood, White Oak, Willow Oak, and Yoshino Cherry.
Most of the tree varieties were gone before 9 a.m. except Southern Oak, Willow Oak, and White Oak.
