Southaven Chamber of Commerce has announced that Beth Snow is leaving her position as assistant director/financial specialist after six years of service to start her own small business, Back Office Guru.
The Chamber will, however, maintain its relationship with Snow as a new client.
Snow will be contracted by the Chamber to continue her work maintaining the books and financial reporting for the Chamber.
"I have loved being a part of the Chamber team for the past six years," Snow said. "This is such an exciting time for Southaven, and I am thrilled to continue to support and promote the mission of the Chamber from a new perspective."
Executive Director Debbie King praised Snow's work for the past six years and wished her well in her new business.
"We are so excited for her and her new business," King said. "I have no doubt that she will grow and prosper and I appreciate her continued support and friendship. The Southaven Chamber always wants our team to set goals and aspire to achieve them, we are in full support of Beth and her new endeavor."
Snow will continue to be involved in the Chamber's finances and will work a couple of days a week onsite at the Chamber.
She will also serve as the Membership Director for SHRA (Southaven Human Resource Association), as well as a Southaven Chamber Ambassador.
