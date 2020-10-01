New rules at the DMV could shorten wait times and allow more flexibility for customers across the state of Mississippi.
The Driver Service Bureau's “Skip the Line” program implemented by the coastal cities in September is now being used statewide.
According to an announcement, the program includes an online appointment system, a skip-the-line camera, online and mail-in firearm renewals, and the removal of the alphabet schedule. These changes are intended to shorten wait times and help with COVID-19 safety.
Before the change, certain services at DMVs were only available certain days of the week based on a customer’s last name. Now, all services are available each day.
The online appointment system allows customers to schedule appointments online, and those will be given priority over walk-in customers. Also, firearm renewals can now be completed online or with a mail-in form.
The skip-the-line camera allows customers to remotely view the lines at all DMVs prior to arriving.
“We are excited to announce that the “Skip the Line” program is now available statewide. The online appointment system has reduced the lines at our Driver Service Bureaus in Biloxi and Pearl,” Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in a press release. “Customers are utilizing the other components of the program and have reported shorter wait times. Overall, the program has been highly successful, and we look forward to offering these services to customers throughout the state.”
The changes go into effect on Oct. 1.
