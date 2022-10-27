A group of skateboard enthusiasts in Horn Lake is asking the city for help to revitalize and clean up the city’s skatepark.
Austin Beard told the Board of Aldermen during the citizens concerns portion of its Oct. 18 meeting that a group of friends recently got together and formed the Horn Lake Skateboard Association, a network of skateboarders, parents, and advocates who are committed to improving the situation at the city’s skate park at Latimer Lakes Park.
Beard, who graduated from Horn Lake High School and moved back home to DeSoto County about 10 years ago after a stint in the U.S. Army, said the city’s skatepark is in poor shape compared to other skateparks in the area.
“I noticed that the condition of the skate park is not great,” Beard said.
Beard pointed out that some of the obstacles used by the skaters are in bad condition, there is graffiti at the park, no place to sit, and that the restrooms are locked and inaccessible to skaters and tennis players.
“Some of the graffiti has been there for over a year at this point,” Beard said.
He gave the board a handout with statistics showing that skateboarding is the third most commonly reported interest for high school students, and that skateparks are the fourth most used recreation space - more poplar than ballfields, play areas, fitness zones and dog parks in the total amount of weekly usage.
Beard said skateboarding also improves mental health and that youth and young adults get the recommended daily cardiovascular exercise in while skateboarding. Skateboarding is also the third least expensive sport out of the 21 most popular sports, behind only track and flag football.
“There are a lot of families in Horn Lake who can’t afford to do things like baseball and football and all of the traveling and that type of thing,” Beard said.
Beard conducted a survey of 40 skatepark users in Horn Lake and asked them questions ranging from how many times they use the skatepark to their opinion of the existing facilities.
According to the results, 32.5 percent of respondents said they use the skatepark a few times a week; 25 percent said they use the park a few times each week; and 20 percent said they use the park a few times a month.
“Of the people I interviewed, 77.5 percent go at least a few times a month,” Beard said.
Beard said 65 percent of the skatepark’s users are between the ages of 25-44, while 22.5 percent are ages 18-24. The survey also showed that 50 percent of users said the skatepark needs “a lot of improvement” and 46 percent said it needs “some improvement.” “So 95 percent said the skatepark needs some improvements or a lot of improvements,” Beard said.
Also, 85 percent of respondents said the skatepark was not as good a quality compared to other amenities at Latimer Lake Parks like the baseball fields, disc golf course, and tennis courts.
“We have a population of 27,000. Hernando has a population of 16,000 and their skatepark is much better than ours,” Beard said. “And they are getting an expansion. So their skatepark will double in size with a population of only 16,000.”
Beard said the association members want to help clean up the graffiti and maintain the integrity of the current obstacles at the park. They would also like to repair the benches and raise money to build more seating at the skate park, as well as replace and repair the lights.
Mayor Allen Latimer said he would love to improve the skatepark, but pointed out that the reason the bathrooms are locked and the city hasn’t spent any more money fixing the skatepark is because of constant vandalism.
“We have fixed it two or three times - two that I know of,” Latimer said. “Two years ago I was in favor of taking out the skate park because of the conditions you mentioned. The bathrooms are locked because they were being torn up.”
Latimer said the park itself was also vandalized.
“One year, we had to get it repainted,” Latimer said. “One year somebody had gone out there and taken the nuts off the obstacles so that if somebody fell down it would have hurt them seriously. So because of vandalism it got to the point where it was dangerous for anybody to be on it. I’m not saying it was the skateboarders doing that.”
Latimer said he is willing to work with the group to bring the skatepark back up to top condition, but said it is a case of a few bad apples ruing it for the majority of skaters who abide by the rules.
“I’m proud you got this association because I would love to have something that is first class quality to offer our citizens - if it is going to be taken care of,” Latimer said.
Latimer ask Beard to get on the Board of Aldermen agenda for its Nov. 1 meeting so they can discuss the skatepark in more detail.
“This is too important to jam into three to five minutes,” Latimer said.
Beard assured Latimer that the skateboarders who use the park are dispointed by the vandalism as well.
“We want to solve the same problem you want to solve,” Beard said.
Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe said he would also like to see the skateboard park expanded, but is reluctant to spend the money if it is going to get vandalized again.
“We spent over $100,000 on that thing at one time,” Bledsoe said. “We put security cameras around the bathrooms and they tore it off. I am 100 percent for it because if you have somebody who doesn’t like baseball or some of the other sports, it gives them something else to do.”
Ward 4 Alderman LaShonda Johnson applauded Beard for forming the skatepark association and thanked him for wanting to see the skatepark expanded.
“You saw a problem and got a group together and are all about a solution,” Johnson said. “So I applaud you for that. Please come back so we can have a longer discussion.”
“Thank you for your time,” Beard said. “I will get on the actual agenda.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.