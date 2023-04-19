Jett Beres was playing in three different bands in Gainesville, Florida back in the early 1990s when he first heard a song called “All for You.” Gainesville, home of the University of Florida, was experiencing a live music renaissance at the time. He knew right then that he wanted to be a member of the band.
It just so happened that vocalist Ken Block, who wrote the song, put a flyer up around town looking for musicians, and Beres answered the call.
“I remember hearing it acoustically and seeing Ken and Andrew (Copeland) play around town and thinking ‘man, I’ve got to get a band around this guy,’” Beres said. “I saw this flyer and made a note that I’ve got to get with this guy at some point. So I joined the band. Eventually, we got the five of us, who still make up Sister Hazel. And it’s been off to the races ever since.”
“All for you” reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1997 and would become Sister Hazel’s biggest song. Now, nearly 30 years later since their first album, the band is still going strong, pumping out new singles for their fans called “Hazelnuts.”
Sister Hazel will be performing at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove in Southaven on April 20 along with Better than Ezra and Ingram Hill.
Beres said fans can expect to hear popular favorites along with some new music as well.
“I can promise you will have a good time,” Beres said in a phone interview. “And if you can dig in on the songs and the energy, you’ll be moved.”
Beres said while this is the band’s first trip to Southaven, they have a long history playing in Memphis.
“We have recorded records in Memphis at Ardent Studios and have played Mud Island, Beale Street, the Top of the Peabody - all over the place,” Beres said. “I think we even did a Halloween radio show there.”
Sister Hazel released their first album in 1994, but it was the full band reworked version of “All for you” from their third album “Somewhere More familiar” which landed the band on the top of the alternative rock charts in 1997 and firmly established them in the world of rock and alternative music. The song reached No. 11 on Billboard Magazine Hot 100.
“That was the ice breaker,” Beres said. “That was the introduction of Sister Hazel to the planet. It was one of those strange once in a lifetime phenomenons most bands don’t get. It opened many doors fro us and it allowed us to prove and earn the fans that we have today.”
Beres said he remembered hearing the song on the radio while riding in the back of a Ryder truck on their way to a radio show.
“We had this old tour bus that we bought and it broke down,” Beres said. “We had to put all of our stuff in the back of a Ryder truck. I will never forget, our sound engineer opened this little window in-between and said ‘listen to this!’ And it was ‘rising to the Top 10, this is Casey Kasem and Sister Hazel’s “All for You.” So the first time we heard ourselves on Casey Kasem was in the back of a Ryder truck trying not to get crushed by our gear.”
Since then, Sister Hazel has continued to tour and record and is equally embraced in the rock and alternative world as well as with country music fans. Their last four albums have all been Billboard Top Country albums.
“I don’t think anybody considers us a country band including ourselves and our fans,” Beres said. “But we play the CMA Fest every year. We have played the Grand Ol’ Opry. We are coming up on our tenth appearance. So that world has opened its arms to us and let us live in that world too. We are kind of a little bit rock for country and a little bit country for rock. We’re fine with that. I think that’s what has given us our identity is the fact that we can’t really be categorized except that it sounds like Sister Hazel. It has given us a lot of credibility and a lot of staying power to our music.”
Beres is also proud of the fact that the band hasn’t lost a member since its founding at the University of Florida in the early 1990s.
“It’s kind of like a marriage,” Beres said. “We definitely are more like family than friends or business partners. We have weathered the storms and the ups and downs of a very difficult industry. But we got lucky to the degree that we are all five of us more alike than not. We are different people that have somehow managed to navigate our band in a pretty pure democracy. We come from different places musically, politically, spiritual. We are all over the map. And we have made it work. We work together. We’ve lived together. We rely on each other creatively and performance-wise on stage. We have enough in common that we choose to look at the commonalities and the respect for each other for what our strengths are. It’s really worked out to a nice balance in that regard.”
Beres said “Hazelnuts” have been to hundreds of their shows and have been their lifeblood and support over the years. He said the “Hazelnuts” are more like a community.
“They come to all our events and they are the ones who know all the hits and look for the deeper cuts,” Beres said. “Every band has its own fanbase, but I think ours are pretty special. Now it’s multigenerational. We have people come up to us that are young adults and go ‘my parents brought me to your shows and now I’m bringing my kids.’ They were raised on our music. It’s a really inspiring thing and we are grateful for the legacy.”
