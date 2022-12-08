Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location.
The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant serving the same types of dishes, but with some “elevated” ingredients.
Aquila Phillips and Executive Chef Ken Robertson will be opening Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering in the same building at 2450 Hwy. 51 South in Hernando. The eatery will still offer similar southern comfort food items like catfish and chicken and dumplings for those looking for a quick lunch, but will also have a sit down menu with items such as fried chicken steak with mushroom gravy and garlic herb mashed potatoes, and Bourbon glazed pork chop with sweet potato casserole and turnip greens.
“Junior’s was an institution,” Phillips said. “We’re definitely going to pay homage to Junior’s, but it’s going to be elevated Southern comfort food. It’s going to be dishes they are comfortable and know, but it will be presented in a different way with better ingredients.”
Simply Southern’s signature item will be its mac ’n’ cheese. The recipes range from the basic mac ’n’ cheese with smoked white cheddar sauce, to mac ’n’ cheese with caramelized onions and steak with Gorgonzola cheese; chipotle and cheddar; BBQ brisket mac ’n’ cheese; and a baked Brie mac ’n’ cheese with a spiced honey glaze.
“We have six mac ’n’ cheese recipes and we will have some other ones once we get in to the actual restaurant,” Chef Robertson said.
Robertson has been cooking professionally for over 14 years and has worked with famed culinary instructors and chefs around the world.
“I’m very well versed in all different types of culinary techniques,” Robertson said. “I can make fresh pasta or fresh pastries. I’ve learned something from all of the chefs I’ve worked with.”
His favorite food though has always been southern comfort food.
“It’s what I grew up with,” Robertson said. “I lived in Lexington, Tennessee, with my grandma and we had fresh cornbread every day. So I have always loved southern food because it brings a sense of family to the table. Wherever you go in the South, you always feel welcome when you see this type of food.”
Phillips worked as chief of staff at Southwestern Tennessee Community College in Memphis, but her background is in small business management and development. She currently runs Micro Business Academy.
“I’m not a chef. I’m a business person,” Phillips said. “What I do is I help micro businesses grow, mostly through free coaching and free resources. That business has allowed me to meet some amazing people, like Chef Ken.”
Phillips said she has always wanted to open a restaurant and is looking forward to moving the catering kitchen from Memphis to Hernando as a brick and mortar business.
“I’ve always been looking to do something in North Mississippi,” Phillips said. “When they told me about Junior’s, it was just perfect.”
Phillips said she spoke to Junior’s owner Miles McMath about leasing the building and discovered they both share a similar passion for food and a mission of giving back to the community.
Simply Southern believes in using ingredients sourced from local farms and businesses, giving felons a second chance at employment, and a no-waste food policy. Phillips said she plans to carry on the partnership that McMath and Junior’s had with Hernando Meals on Wheels and has already connected with several local farms.
“The similarities were amazing,” Phillips said. “We are not going to throw food away. We are always going to find someone. And the mayor’s office has been so great to work with. They have put us in touch with Meals on Wheels. It just seemed like a great fit for us.”
Phillips said Simply Southern will serve breakfast and lunch, and brunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They will also have a few menu items that pay homage to Miles and Junior’s.
“The mac ’n’ cheese is going to be the star,” Phillips said. “But when we looked at Junior’s clientele, the catfish and spaghetti were the favorites. So we are going to have that as our way of tipping our hat to Junior’s.”
Phillips said while the building will be getting a facelift, they want to keep the character of Junior’s the way it was as much as possible.
“We value the building as it because Junior’s was such a big part of the community,” Phillips said. “It will have a facelift, but it’s not going to be a major renovation.”
Phillips said menu items will be in the $15 to $20 range.
“It will all be homemade,” Phillips said. “You can still come in and pick your meat and three and we will fix it for you. But our chef has created some excellent menu items for you to choose from as well.”
Phillips said they expect to open in mid March.
Menu items will be available to try Saturday at the Holiday Small Business Shopping Expo at the Landers Center.
“I am beyond excited,” Phillips said. “We had a tasting in Hernando and it went well. People raved about our sweet corn pudding.”
