Silo Square will be boiling up some mudbugs and singing the blues to benefit the men and women of the Southaven Police Department.
The developers of the Southaven mixed-use development announced that they will be hosting the first annual Blues for the Blue Crawfish & Blues Festival on April 29 as a way of showing their support to local law enforcement.
Lexie Hill, director of marketing and real estate, said Blues for the Blue will feature live blues music, drinks, Touch a Truck for kids, and, of course, lots and lots of mudbugs.
“Since the beginning of Silo Square, we have wanted to do a crawfish boil,” Hill said. “We want each event to benefit a different charity locally. The Southaven police does so much to keep our community safe, and a lot of times they are overworked and under appreciated.”
Southaven Police is responsible for policing a population of over 55,000 residents.
“So we just wanted to support them and thank them for all they do for us,” Hill said.
Festivalgoers will be able to purchase wristbands which include all-you-can-eat crawfish and four drink tickets. All proceeds from the event will go to the Southaven Police Department’s Benevolence Foundation.
The Benevolence Foundation, the first of its kind in Mississippi, not only supports officers in need, but enables Southaven Police Department to gain recognition as a leading law enforcement agency throughout the state of Mississippi.
Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said he’s looking forward to the festival and added that events like Blues for the Blue directly supports, protects, and advances the community, businesses and schools and is an investment in the future Southaven for years to come.
“This fund is in place not just for Southaven first responders, but for any first responders in the State or Metro area that might be qualified to receive assistance,” Moore said. “Our fund has been established for years, however we have never had an event of this magnitude. We are excited for the opportunity to increase our fund with this event so that we can reach out to a larger area.”
Moore said when Brian Hill called him about the event he offered to do the cooking.
“I have been in the crawfish catering business since 2003,” Moore said. “I’m excited to help an event that will benefit first responders.”
Hill said they are still working on lining up the bands, but they expect to have some well known Blues players as well as local talent. They will have a stage set up at the bell tower facing May Boulevard and the square.
“We will be announcing those on social media soon,” Hill said. “There are a lot of great blues artists out there,” Hill said. “We will bring in some great talent and so feature some locals as well.”
In addition to the blues and crawfish, Hill said there will also be a Touch-a-Truck event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. where kids will be able to climb on and explore all kinds of police and fire vehicles.
“It’s going to be very family friendly and community centered,” Hill said. “And we will also have food here other than crawfish for people who don’t enjoy mudbugs.”
