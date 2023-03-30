Silo Square developer Brian Hill was worried that 2023 would be a slow year.
But so far, it has been anything but slow. There is a Farmers Market coming to Silo, a supermarket, music room, barber shop, a health clinic - not to mention a slew of restaurants that will get underway soon - in addition to the already unique mix of upscale retail shops and one of a kind restaurants that are currently open.
“I thought this year would be a year where we might have to go on vacation,” Hill said. “But man, we’re as busy as we can be. There is a lot happening - way more than I thought.”
Now, Silo Square can also add another feather in its cap.
The $200 million, 228 acre mixed-use development was just named “Best Commercial Development” in Mississippi for 2022 at an awards banquet hosted by Home Builders Association of Mississippi. It’s the fourth time Silo Square has won an award.
Hill was in Jackson to accept the award and said he hopes Silo Square will continue to reflect well on DeSoto County and Southaven.
“We are real excited about it,” Hill said. “That is not something that is voted on by the public. That is voted on by peers within the Home Builders of Mississippi, a statewide group.”
Hill said Silo Square has been successful from day one because of its prime location in the heart of Southaven and the enthusiastic embrace by city leaders who continue to invest in the Snowden Grove area.
“Silo Square is just such a special place,” Hill said. “You’ve got great demographics. You have a tremendous amount of vehicular traffic. We are between two big schools. It is directly across the street from a park where the city has spent tens of millions of dollars on updating and upgrading the park since Silo got started. It’s just one good thing after another.”
Hill said even more announcements are on the way. “Let it Fly,” a sports bar by former Memphis Grizzlies basketball star and Memphis Tigers coach, is about to break ground. “Belly Acres,” a gourmet burger restaurant, is also still coming to Silo Square soon.
“We’ve signed probably close to half a dozen leases this year,” Hill said.
