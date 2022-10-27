The land that Silo Square occupies in Southaven was once farmland that included a beloved sunflower field, so developer Brian Hill and his daughter Lexie Hill decided to honor that past.
Director of Marketing and Real Estate Lexie Hill said the mural was inspired by the community’s attachment to the sunflower field.
“The land where Silo Square now is was a part of the Snowden farm that for years had a sunflower field on it,” Hill said. “When we began developing Silo, the community started asking about the sunflowers and telling us they would miss them, so we wanted to incorporate that history into Silo. The mural is really to pay tribute to the land and the history of where Silo sits.”
The sunflower mural is finished, and the next commission is expected to be finished in the coming days.
“The sunflower mural is complete, and the second mural which also pays tribute to the land is about 95% complete,” Hill said. “The concept of the murals have been as well received as we could’ve ever hoped for, if not even more so.”
Mural artist Joe Sawyer said this is one of S&L’s first mural jobs. He and his partner started the business after being ready for a change of pace from their full time jobs.
“We’re a new company,” Sawyer said. “It’s me and my business partner Rodney Leath. We’ve both been artists for probably 20 plus years between us. We mostly did charcoal portrait commissions, and we always followed each other on social media. We eventually started painting in a studio together. I was a flight nurse for LeBonheur at the time, and he was and still is in the home decor business.”
Sawyer said he didn’t immediately know what direction he wanted to take his art, but with guidance he was able to choose muraling.
“I had been praying and asking God what direction to go in, and it was like God just told me exactly where I needed to be,” Sawyer said. “He told me I needed to be in art, and not long after that I felt like he was speaking to me again to do mural painting. I asked Rodney if he wanted to be in business with me, and he jumped at the chance.”
Sawyer and Leath decided the best way to get their name out there was to cold call a few businesses and ask if they would be interested in a mural. To Sawyer’s surprise, Brian Hill was already on the hunt for a mural artist for Silo.
“We started back in August of this year,” Sawyer said. “One of the first projects we got was a contract with Prairie Farms in Memphis that’s set for next year. One of the next phone calls I made was to Brian with Silo, and unbeknownst to us, they already had a vision for a mural.”
The idea for the sunflower mural was a very specific one, from the type of flowers to the color of them.
“Their idea was to pay homage to what the land was before they developed Silo,” Sawyer said. “They signed us up for two murals, and we’re finishing the second one this weekend. For the first one, they wanted the sunflowers to be not just yellow sunflowers. They were pretty specific on the fact that there were red toned and pink toned sunflowers which we had no idea existed. So, we were really able to take their vision and have fun with it.”
Sawyer said S&L has a unique approach to drawing up plans for their murals.
“Our company is like tattoos for buildings,” Sawyer said. “When you go in for a tattoo, they’ll show you a concept design before they ever put it on you. That’s the same way we approach it. I’m sure most people provide a drawing or whatever, but we take a photo of the wall and we superimpose our design right on top of it. The colors we use are color specific to our design that we get custom ordered or we mix.”
Rather than using spray paint techniques, Sawyer said S&L’s murals are predominantly hand painted due to the quality of the approach.
“90 percent of our murals are all hand painted with brush and paint out of a can,” Sawyer said. “Almost everyone out there are spray paint artists. Spray paint looks great, but you have to dilute the paint to spray it. One of the things we want to do is ensure that you have 20-25 years out of our murals, so we prime it really well.”
The sunflower mural took over 30 colors of paint including several coats of primer and sealer.
“On the sunflower mural, we etched the sunflowers out in primer and filled it in, and we used the grid system on the wall to measure it out and chalk it up,” Sawyer said. “It took probably three or four coats of primer alone. We had about 30 colors just for painting, and on top of that, we made several new colors out of those 30. We accented with spray paint on top of that and we added about three or four coats of non yellowing sealer on top.”
After approximately 260 hours, the sunflower mural was completed and ready for visitors to enjoy. The current mural S&L is working on is an homage to the previous land as well.
“The sunflower mural took over 260 hours to complete, spread out between me and Rodney,” Sawyer said. “We are finishing the second mural this week which is another homage mural. It’s going to have the blue biplane that the original owner used to fly and the belltower as well as a colorful sunflower.”
Sawyer said it has been a valuable experience for him and Rodney to be able to take the vision of Brian and Lexie and bring it to life.
“We decided as a company when we started off that we don’t want to sell our particular styles of art in our mural business,” Sawyer said. “I didn’t want to sell Joe Sawyer art through murals. We wanted a more commercial approach, so we decided that our murals would be the company’s vision unless they asked for ours. That’s been the real treat, getting to work with people with their vision and how they want to portray it.”
