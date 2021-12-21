An eyesore pedestrian throughway has been an issue for the city of Hernando since at least 2012. Mayor Chip Johnson and the board of alderman discussed options on Tuesday night on how to address flooding and lighting problems in the once drivable tunnel.
The tunnel connects Dilworth Lane in Ward 3 to Riley Street in Ward 5, crossing underneath Interstate 55 behind Hernando High School and Middle School.
Johnson said in 2012 people have been driving in the tunnel illegally for years, but it has since been closed. Barriers were previously placed at the tunnel entrances to limit the tunnel for pedestrian and bike use exclusively. There were no barriers in place on Tuesday, Dec. 21, as city workers were cleaning up the area.
City officials discussed needing more lighting and a sidewalk reinforced with fiber to handle possible vehicle traffic. Lee Germany, director of public works, presented quotes for the improvements.
Germany said a five-foot wide sidewalk could be laid on the south side of the tunnel allowing pedestrian traffic to traverse above any potential flooding or standing water. For electricity, a 150-amp subpanel and meter would be installed to provide lighting.
“On the Dilworth side we can tie into an energy pole there,” Germany said. “It would stretch over and the (contractor) would put four wall packs, lights hanging on the side of the wall. They would illuminate the ground all the way across. They’ll also use an anti-tamper cover on it.”
Jason Lowery, with Tocowa Electric in Hernando, quoted $5,800 for the lights. Allen Home Services, based in Evansville, Indiana, quoted $6,300 for a 1200-square foot sidewalk.
“Our priority should be the sidewalk,” Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller said. “(Pedestrians) are already walking through water. I hope this board would go with the concrete first.”
Johnson said funding for the improvement would come out of the “street budget,” or public works.
Alderwomen Natalie Lynch and Ross said the sidewalk was a major concern for them. Lynch said she spoke with officials from the schools that echoed her concerns.
“These are items that don’t require prior board approval,” Johnson said. “So, if everyone is in agreement, we can take the low quotes, find the money in the budget, and start on this as quickly as possible.”
Germany said Allen Home Services was currently available to handle the work during the ongoing school holiday break.
The board unanimously approved to proceed with the improvements.
