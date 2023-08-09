SideStreet Burgers in Olive Branch has been named as one the best burgers in Mississippi.
The gourmet burger eatery appears on a list compiled in the August issue of “Today in Mississippi,” the monthly statewide magazine of the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi. The magazine is the state’s largest circulated magazine and writes about people and places that make Mississippi a special place to live.
The article, written by Steven Ward, doesn’t claim to be a definitive list, but advises readers to keep the story handy the next time they go in search for the best burgers in the state.
“We all have our own favorite places to get burgers,” he writes. “The question is this: where can you find the best burgers in Mississippi? Today in Mississippi decided to venture out across our state to highlight some locations that are known for the quality of their beef patties.”
SideStreet Burgers joins other burger joints like The Neon Pig in Tupelo, Acy Grocery & Deli in Greenwood, Kenroy’s in Clarksdale, Magnolia Blues BBQ Co, in Brookhaven, along with a dozen others noted to be “Cheeseburgers in Paradise.”
Owner Jonathan Mah said he is honored - and humbled at the same time - to make the list because there are so many other restaurants in Mississippi who serve great burgers.
“It’s really cool,” Mah said. “To be named in the magazine as one of the best in the entire state of Mississippi means a lot. I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure we put out something great.”
Mah said said he believes the secret is first in the passion he brings to preparing his burgers.
“I put a lot of passion into my products,” Mah said. “I put my name on it. So that’s the first part.”
The other part, he said, is the ingredients.
He uses a seasoned patty consisting of a blend of chuck, short rib, and brisket. The burgers are topped with fresh slices of cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce and onions, then served on a good buttered toasted bun.
“We are different than anybody else,” Mah said. “We bake our burgers in the oven at like 500 or 600 degrees. It smokes up the kitchen like all get out, but it’s a great burger. The meat has the right amount of fat content in there and they are nice and tender and juicy burgers. And one of the things that I do best is season them very well. You put all that together and you have an excellent burger.”
Mah said he looks for the juiciness of the meat and the right ratio of bun to burger. He stays away from adding a lot of crazy toppings to his burgers.
“Some people put things like mac and cheese on it,” Mah said. “They throw all kinds of crazy stuff on there. It’s cool at times. It draws your attention. But I prefer a classic burger with just the patty and cheese.”
Mah said he doesn’t get to travel a whole lot, but he does enjoy trying burgers at other restaurants. He’s been to a few of the ones listed in Today in Mississippi like Neon Pig, and likes to see how other places cook their burgers.
“I really like the concept at Neon Pig,” Mah said. “I believe they grind their own meat. They have their own butcher shop. It starts with a good cut of meat. And I hear about Zip’s (Cafe in Magee) all the time.”
Zip’s is famous for its Big Zip burger, an 8 ounce large beef patty topped with Zip’s sauce. The restaurant won the Mississippi Beef Council and Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association award for Best Burger in 2016 and 2022.
“I try to go to some of these places to see what the hype is about, and to see what they are doing that we aren’t,” Mah said. “I’ve gone out and tried other burgers and sometimes I will go, ‘oh this is so good.’ That’s the challenge every year - how to stay in front of your customers. It’s great to have the classic, but you do have to change and see what new items are out there too.”
Mah said locally, he’s always like the burgers at Tops Bar-B-Q.
“Back in the day, it was Tops Bar-B-Q for me,” Mah said. “I still remember it to this day. I tell my wife, that burger with the sautéed onions and the toasted patty and hot fries was the bomb.”
Mah said he is proud that SideStreet Burgers is the only burger to make the list from DeSoto County. He added that he is thankful that people have embraced his burgers and is glad to be in Olive Branch.
“We’ve been open 11 years and to see that work flourish and other people are noticing it, that’s what gives me that firepower to keep pushing to do better,” Mah said. “And to be in Olive Branch is just awesome. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have the Mississippi Ale House next door. You can’t go wrong with burgers and beer.”
