Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision.
According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
A short time later, officers responded to a crash involving the vehicle in the area of Alexander Road and Stage Run at around 5:06 a.m.
Officers questioned three occupant of the vehicle, one adult female and two juvenile passengers. The adult female sustained injuries and was taken to Regional One. The two juveniles were released to the family.
The driver fled the accident scene prior to the arrival of police.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.