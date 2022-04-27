The developer of the Short Fork Planned Unit Development on the edge of Hernando off Getwell Road and Holly Springs Road is donating land for a second Bridgetown Fire Department station.
Supervisor Michael Lee said county officials and members of the Bridgetown Fire Department will tour the site on Thursday at 2 p.m. with developer Burke Hendrix.
“In our negotiations I asked him if he would be willing to donate some land for a second Bridgetown fire station and he said absolutely,” Lee said. “So we are going to look at the site on Thursday.”
Developers broke ground last July on the $12 million initial phase of Short Forks Farm development. The mixed-use development is located on about 860 acres and will have more than 600 homes, 24 apartments, and retail space. The housing lots will occupy about 160 acres with the majority of the land - 350 acres of agricultural and woodlands and another 350 acres for fishing lakes, trails and other amenities - being preserved as open space.
The development will offer nine types of single family farm-style homes with most lots ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 square feet. Short Fork will also have five parks, 13 open spaces, a horse barn and 30 acres of land to ride horses, and a town center village with retail, office, restaurants, coffee shops and a farmers market with loft apartments on the upper stories.
Short Fork is expected to attract empty nesters and young professionals looking for nice houses and land that is close to Memphis. Home prices are expected to range between $285,000 to $425,000.
“It’s going to be a nice development and exactly the type of growth the we are looking for in DeSoto County,” Lee said.
Lee said having a second fire station will also benefit homeowners in the area by lowering the ISO fire rating, which will mean cheaper home insurance costs.
“Most of the people out there now are in a 10, which is the worst rating,” Lee said. “That means they pay higher insurance rates because they are in a volunteer fire district. This should bring that fire rating down to a six and help them on their insurance. So it is going to be good for that area because we need one there.”
