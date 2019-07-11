Southaven Police are investigating the death of a teenager found near an intersection early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Surrey Lane and Tuscany Way about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a body lying on the ground next to a vehicle.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old male was the victim of a gunshot wound and was dead.
Wednesday afternoon, investigators were still in the process of determining what had happened and police were calling it an ongoing open investigation.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.