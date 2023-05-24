A shooting suspect wanted in a road rage incident that happened Tuesday evening on Stateline Road was taken into custody by Southaven Police today.
According to police, officers were called to 541 Stateline Road Tuesday night at 9:19 p.m. in regards to a shooting complaint. The victim had been shot in the thigh as a result of a road rage incident.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect's vehicle as a 2008 Chevy Cobalt with a Mississippi tag.
Detectives, along with SWAT and Uniform Patrol, were able to take Cortez Darling into custody at his residence without incident. Darling had been observed entering the vehicle at 8886 Sweetflag Loop West earlier in the evening.
The vehicle was seized and a firearm was located in the vehicle.
Darling has been charged with attempted murder and Drive-by Shooting.
The Southaven Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens that provided information for this investigation to bring it to a speedy conclusion.
