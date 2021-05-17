DeSoto County law enforcement is looking for a Southaven man in connection to a shooting last July.
Ricky Joiner, considered armed and dangerous, is accused in the shooting of a man at the Shelby Apartments in Southaven.
"Police say Joiner and the victim had a disagreement and Joiner pulled out a gun and shot the man," according to WREG Memphis. "Detectives say Joiner was captured a short time later at Shelby Drive and Mendenhall by Memphis Police."
Joiner was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on July 21 for attempted murder charges. He was released on a $750,000 bond, eight days later.
WREG reports "One of the conditions of Joiner’s bond is that he must show up for his court dates, a rule deputies say he has already broken."
“Whenever someone doesn’t show up for their first appearance, that’s a pretty much a red flag saying they don’t have any intentions on ever coming back to court,” said Major Ray Henley with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
A judge issued a bench warrant for Joiner’s arrest for failure to appear in court.
DeSoto County Fugitive Division and A&B Bail Bonding are both looking for Joiner.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Joiner they are urged to contact the DeSoto County Fugitive Division at fugitive@desotocountyms.gov or at 662-469-8524.
A&B Bonding company is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Joiner’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.