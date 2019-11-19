The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has come in to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a Horn Lake residence Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.
District Attorney John Champion Tuesday afternoon said Horn Lake police officers were called out to a home shortly before 8 a.m.
“Horn Lake got called about 7:45 a.m. about a kid who called in and said “dad shot momma,” Champion said. “Police got there and found the man in the house with a gun with her and kids.”
Champion went on to explain the officers were unable to get the man out of the house.
“They were trying to negotiate with him to try and get him out of the house and to the side of the house so they can get her out to the hospital,” said Champion. “They kept trying and trying and ended up having to shoot him.”
The incident was in the Winterwood Drive area of Horn Lake, which is south of Nail Road and east of state Highway 301. Reports indicated officers were able to get the woman out of the home from one side of the home, but the man continued to refuse to cooperate with police. There were three children in the home at the time of the shooting.
“The MBI is involved,” Champion said. “They have two agents and the crime scene tape was there processing the scene.”
A police spokesman at mid-afternoon Tuesday confirmed the shooting had taken place but could offer no further details, referring questions to Champion regarding the incident.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
