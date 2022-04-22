DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is searching for four inmates who walked off from the DeSoto County Detention Facility on Friday.
Law enforcement is actively looking for Cesar Martinez (DOB 3/21/1995), Juan Monsivais (DOB 10/11/1999), Cesar Gonzalez (DOB 9/19/1988) and Jose Vasquez (9/26/1984).
The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time, but all four men were facing drug charges, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information of there whereabouts is asked to call 662-469-8027 or email tips to fugitive@desotocountyms.gov.
