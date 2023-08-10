DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department sent out a 9-1-1 last Friday on social media to the community asking for donations of new teddy bears.
DCSO Public Information Officer Tish Clark said the teddy bears are used by patrol officers, school resource officers, and in court to help comfort children who find themselves in a traumatic situation or frightened in an emergency situation.
“When children are dragged to court or are at a crime scene, it’s very sad,” Clark said. “A simple little bear can comfort that child.”
Clark said the department was running low on teddy bears and usually has to replenish their supply of bears two or three times a year.
“We go through them like crazy,” Clark said. “It’s sad, but we have to have them so we can help comfort those children. And it is a need that is something that is dear to us and all of the deputies.”
Teddy bears are used by law enforcement all over the country and are an important piece of equipment to have in the trunk - as essential as some of their other life saving equipment that they carry. Child psychologists say that the teddy bear is a familiar object for children that provides security by acting as a surrogate mother in an unusual or stressful situation.
For police, the teddy bear is a therapeutic tool which gives the impression that somebody cares. It’s a way of hugging a child without physically hugging them.
“We put about 10 or 12 in the trunks of our patrol cars so deputies will have them,” Clark said. “You can’t imagine the joy a teddy bear brings a child at the scene. To be able to comfort a child in a scary situation is priceless.”
Clark said she posted the need for donations on Friday and by Tuesday the sheriff’s department had received over 400 teddy bears of all shape and sizes that had been dropped off.
“We were just taken aback,” Clark said. “You never know what the response will be like. But this time, the whole community came calling. We are so grateful.”
Sheriff Bill Rasco thanked the public for their overwhelming response.
“It’s a blessing to see what this community has done,” Rasco said. “We had a need and they filled it fast. It shows that this community cares about children and will do whatever it takes to keep them safe.”
Clark said donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3091 Industrial Drive West in Hernando. All donations need to be new teddy bears.
“We like the medium sized bears or the smaller bears,” Clark said. “But it really doesn’t matter as long as they are new. We can’t accept used bears. We have gotten damaged and dirty ones in the past that we have had to sort through. So they need to be new, not dirty, damaged, or stained.”
