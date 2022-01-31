On Monday, Michael Lee’s campaign announced that it has raised over $130,000 since launching a bid for DeSoto County Sheriff last August, as business owners and donors across the county come together to support the current supervisor of district 5.
Since his formal announcement, Lee has become the instant GOP frontrunner in the upcoming election for sheriff – the most watched campaign in county elections – and is building an early public presence in his run to become the next sheriff of the state’s third largest county.
“When I set out on this mission to become sheriff, I wanted to be proactive, not reactive,” said Lee. “A strong financial campaign was one of the first accomplishments on a list that includes winning, and we are incredibly grateful to those who are financially investing in our campaign and ready to hire a sheriff who will put America first.
Lee said his campaign had no intention of slowing down.
"In fact, our numbers from 2021 are the most raised in a non-election year in DeSoto County," Lee said. "A majority of our donations are from right here - not outside of our county like you see in a lot of races.”
As of today, no other candidates have announced their bids for sheriff in 2023.
Lee, a native of Hernando, is the current supervisor for district 5 which comprises all of Hernando and parts of Nesbit, Eudora, Lewisburg and Cockrum.
His career spans years serving in law enforcement in DeSoto County as a commander of patrol, program educator, commander of Metro Narcotics, coordinator of DeSoto County’s first SWAT Team, chief investigator, jail
administrator and assistant chief.
Lee attended DeSoto County Schools, Northwest Mississippi Community College, and is a small business owner.
For more information visit: desotosheriff.ms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.